Today, April 23
Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; Whiting fish dinner, $8, BBQ rib dinner, $10, Fried wing ding dinner, $8, hot dog with fixings, $1; for order and delivery call 304-890-3561.
Wednesday, April 27
Heart of God Ministries, 1703 S. Kanawha St., Beckley; 29th Pastor’s Appreciation Celebration honoring Bishop Fred T. and Lady Marilyn Simms; today through May 1; Wednesday through Friday, 7 p.m. nightly; today’s speaker is Bishop R. Nolan Wolfe; Thursday’s speaker is Dr. Lester Turner also celebration of Bishop Fred T. Simms’ birthday; speaker Dr. Jerry Staples for First Lady’s night; Sunday’s speaker, Bishop Jimmy Simms during 10 a.m.; evening speaker is Bishop Michael Barringer, 3 p.m.
Saturday, April 30
Sewell Valley Baptist Church, 1444 James River Kanawha Turnpike, Rainelle; singing featuring The Whisnants; 7 p.m.; for more information call 304-438-5633.
Monday, May 2
Maple Fork Baptist Church, 1288 Maple Fork Rd., Mount Hope; spring revival May 2-6; speaker Evangelist Dale Vance; services begin at 7 p.m. each evening; special singers nightly.