PREP FOOTBALL
FINAL WVSSAC RATINGS
Class A
Team Record Points
1. Doddridge County 10-0 11.1
2. Ritchie County 9-1 9.6
3. Pendleton County 9-1 9.4
4. Greenbrier West 9-1 9.2
5. Williamstown 8-2 8.7
6. St. Marys 8-2 8
7. Tolsia 7-3 7.3
8. East Hardy 7-3 6.7
9. Midland Trail 6-4 6.7
10. Wheeling Central 6-4 6.45
11. Cameron 7-3 6.45
12. Tug Valley 6-3 6.44
13. Tygarts Valley 7-3 6.4
14. Moorefield 6-4 6.4
15. South Harrison 6-4 5.9
16. Madonna 6-3 5.73
Class AA
1. Fairmont Senior 10-0 14.4
2. Bridgeport 9-1 13.2
3. Poca 10-0 12.8
4. Bluefield 9-1 12
5. Keyser 9-1 11.9
6. Oak Glen 10-0 10.6
7. Shady Spring 9-1 10.3
8. Frankfort 8-2 10.3
9. Nicholas County 8-2 10.2
10. Mingo Central 8-2 10.1
11. Wyoming East 8-2 9.6
12. Liberty (Harrison) 8-2 9.6
13. Man 8-2 9.6
14. North Marion 7-3 9.4
15. Lewis County 7-3 8.7
16. Winfield 7-3 8.5
Class AAA
1. Martinsburg 10-0 16.6
2. Cabell Midland 10-0 15.4
3. Spring Valley 9-1 13.7
4. Parkersburg South 9-1 13.4
5. Musselman 8-2 12.3
6. Wheeling Park 8-2 12
7. George Washington 7-3 10.6
8. Greenbrier East 7-3 9.3
9. Spring Mills 6-4 8.3
10. Huntington 5-5 7.8
11. Capital 5-5 7.6
12. Parkersburg 5-5 7.3
13. South Charleston 4-6 5.9
14. Hurricane 4-6 5.8
15. Riverside 4-6 5.6
16. Preston 4-6 5.4
PREP VOLLEYBALL
State Volleyball Schedule
Friday, Nov 15
Class AAA
Quarterfinals
Morning session
(1) No. 4 Spring Valley vs. No. 5 Parkersburg, 8:30 a.m.
(2) No. 1 Musselman vs. No. 8 Morgantown, 30 minutes after
Afternoon session
(3) No. 2 George Washington vs. No. 7 University, 1:30 p.m.
(4) No. 3 St. Albans vs. No. 6 Hampshire, 30 minutes after
Semifinals
(5) Winner match 1 vs. Winner match 2, 6:30 p.m.
(6) Winner match 3 vs. Winner match 4, 30 minutes after
Saturday, Nov. 16
Championship match, 9:30 a.m.
Friday, Nov 15
Class AA
Quarterfinals
Morning session
(1) No. 4 Bridgeport vs. No. 5 Point Pleasant, 8:30 a.m.
(2) No. 1 Oak Glen vs. No. 8 Independence, 30 minutes after
Afternoon session
(3) No. 2 Shady Spring vs. No. 7 Robert C. Byrd, 1:30 p.m.
(4) No. 3 Philip Barbour vs. No. 6 Winfield, 30 minutes after
Semifinals
(5) Winner match 1 vs. Winner match 2, 6:30 p.m.
(6) Winner match 3 vs. Winner match 4, 30 minutes after
Saturday, Nov. 16
Championship match, 45 minutes after Class AAA championship
Friday, Nov 15
Class A
Quarterfinals
Morning session
(1) No. 4 Moorefield vs. No. 5 Ritchie County, 8:30 a.m.
(2) No. 1 Wirt County vs. No. 8 Greater Beckley Christian, 30 minutes after
Afternoon session
(3) No. 2 Parkersburg Catholic vs. No. 7 East Hardy, 1:30 p.m.
(4) No. 3 Paden City vs. No. 6 Greenbrier West, 30 minutes after
Semifinals
(5) Winner match 1 vs. Winner match 2, 6:30 p.m.
(6) Winner match 3 vs. Winner match 4, 30 minutes after
Saturday, Nov. 16
Championship match, 45 minutes after Class AA championship
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Kentucky (64) 2-0 1622 2
2. Duke 2-0 1538 4
3. Michigan St. 1-1 1451 1
4. Louisville (1) 2-0 1425 5
5. Kansas 1-1 1354 3
6. North Carolina 2-0 1187 9
7. Maryland 2-0 1166 7
8. Gonzaga 2-0 1136 8
9. Virginia 2-0 1134 11
10. Villanova 1-0 1064 10
11. Texas Tech 2-0 888 13
12. Seton Hall 2-0 869 12
13. Memphis 2-0 828 14
14. Oregon 2-0 804 15
15. Florida 1-1 616 6
16. Ohio St. 2-0 544 18
17. Utah St. 2-0 507 17
18. Saint Mary’s 1-0 438 20
19. Arizona 2-0 415 21
20. Washington 1-0 373 —
21. Xavier 2-0 370 19
22. Auburn 2-0 247 24
23. LSU 1-0 237 22
24. Baylor 1-1 179 16
25. Colorado 1-0 151 —
Others receiving votes: VCU 137, Florida St. 112, Texas 95, Marquette 67, Tennessee 49, Providence 23, Purdue 21, Houston 18, Utah 14, Missouri 13, Arkansas 11, Mississippi St. 9, Georgetown 4, Liberty 3, San Diego St. 2, Creighton 1, Dayton 1, Northeastern 1, Vermont 1.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
All Times EST
Tuesday, Nov. 12
EAST
Pittsburgh at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.
Northeastern at UMass, 7 p.m.
Air Force at Army, 7 p.m.
Wesley (DE) at Wagner, 7 p.m.
Cairn at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
Delaware St. at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at St. John’s, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Marist, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Siena, 7 p.m.
Massachusetts-Boston at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
American U. at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Lamar at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.
SOUTH
Evansville at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
William & Mary at Wofford, 7 p.m.
Ohio University Chillcothe at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
The Apprentice School at Hampton, 7 p.m.
East Carolina at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.
The Citadel at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Davidson at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Paul Quinn College at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.
SC State at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Longwood, 7 p.m.
Bridgewater at Radford, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at Troy, 7 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Campbell at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
NC A& T at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Duke, 7 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
Furman at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.
Wiley at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Rice at Northwestern St., 7:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Auburn at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
Lipscomb at Tennessee St., 8 p.m.
Wright St. at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.
Brescia at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.
Miami at UCF, 9 p.m.
Murray St. at Tennessee, 9 p.m.
MIDWEST
Creighton at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
MVSU at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Howard at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Missouri at Xavier, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Goshen College at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at Loyola of Chicago, 8 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Valparaiso at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.
Wisconsin Lutheran at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Chicago St. at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.
N. Illinois at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Butler, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHWEST
Prairie View at Texas State, 8 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at TCU, 8 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Texas Lutheran at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.
North Texas at Arkansas, 8 p.m.
California Baptist at Texas, 8 p.m.
Alabama St. at Houston, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at SMU, 8 p.m.
New Mexico St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
FAR WEST
Pacific at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Colorado College at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.
Denver at Utah St., 9 p.m.
North Dakota at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Stanford, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at Washington, 9 p.m.
Memphis vs. Oregon at Portland, Ore., 9 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.
Life Pacific College at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
Pepperdine at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
Fresno St. at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Washington St. at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.
Pacific (OR) at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Nevada, 10 p.m.
UNLV at California, 11 p.m.
Oklahoma vs. Oregon St. at Portland, Ore., 11:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
EAST
St. Mary’s College of Maryland at UMBC, Noon
Binghamton at Columbia, 7 p.m.
NJIT at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Hofstra at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Brown, 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Princeton, 7 p.m.
High Point at Boston College, 7 p.m.
La Salle at Penn, 7 p.m.
Ohio at Iona, 7 p.m.
Bryant at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at UConn, 7 p.m.
Canisius at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Drexel at Rutgers, 8 p.m.
SOUTH
Shenandoah at James Madison, 4 p.m.
LSU at VCU, 6 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Morgan St., 7 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at George Mason, 7 p.m.
IUPUI at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Mars Hill at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.
Virginia-Wise at Samford, 7:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.
Indiana St. at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Paul Quinn College at Nicholls, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Coll. of Charleston, 9 p.m.
FIU at NC State, 9 p.m.
MIDWEST
Miami (Ohio) at Purdue Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Villanova at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
E. Washington at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
UMKC at Drake, 8 p.m.
Ball St. at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
UT Martin at W. Illinois, 8 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.
Providence at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Purdue at Marquette, 9 p.m.
SOUTHWEST
Niagara at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Texas Tech vs. Houston Baptist at Midland, Texas, 8 p.m.
FAR WEST
Nebraska-Omaha at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
S. Utah at BYU, 9 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
Green Bay at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Grand Canyon at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 14
EAST
Penn St. at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Siena at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Michigan St. at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTH
Southern Miss. at North Florida, 7 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Longwood, 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Towson at Florida, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at ETSU, 7 p.m.
Morehead St. at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.
The Apprentice School at Norfolk St., 8 p.m.
MIDWEST
Michigan-Dearborn at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Indiana-Kokomo at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Alabama A& M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWEST
Southwest Baptist at UALR, 7:30 p.m.
VMI at Arkansas St., 8:30 p.m.
FAR WEST
Idaho vs. UC Davis at Jonesboro, Ark., 6 p.m.
San Jose St. at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Southern U. at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
San Diego at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Montana-Western at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
CCSU at Arizona St., 10 p.m.
Pacific Union College at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
TV SCHEDULE
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, November 12
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Robert Morris
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Creighton at Michigan
7 p.m.
BTN — North Alabama at Indiana
CBSSN — Missouri at Xavier
FS2 — New Hampshire at St. John’s
SEC — Evansville at Kentucky
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Minnesota at Butler
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Miami at Central Florida
ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: Memphis vs. Oregon, Portland, Ore.
SEC — Murray State at Tennessee
11:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: Oklahoma vs. Oregon State, Portland, Ore.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Western Michigan at Ohio
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Eastern Michigan at Akron
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.
MLB — Manager of the Year Awards
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBA — Cleveland at Philadelphia
10 p.m.
NBA — Portland at Sacramento
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Pittsburgh at NY Rangers
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP: World Tour Finals, Doubles Round Robin, London
9 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP: World Tour Finals, Singles Round Robin, London
1 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP: World Tour Finals, Doubles Round Robin, London
3 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP: World Tour Finals, Singles Round Robin, London ---
TRANSACTIONS
BASEBALL
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Matt Blake pitching coach. Announced bench coach Josh Bard was leaving and Carlos Mendoza was shifting to bench coach and infielder instructor. Named Tanner Swanson head of organzational catching and big league quality control coach.
TEXAS RANGERS — Named Corey Ragsdale major league field coordinator; Rob Fumagalli major league assistant strength and conditioning coach; and Cody Atkinson hitting coordinator. Promoted Ross Fenstermaker to senior director, professional and international scouting; Napoleon Pichardo to director of performance for the minor leagues; Logan Frandsen to minor league strength and conditioning coordinator; and Jono Armold to pitching coordinator.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NEW YORK KNICKS — Assigned F Ignas Brazdeikis to Westchester (NBAGL).
Vaughters. Signed TE Bradley Sowell.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DL Chuck Harris to the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Jordan Matthews.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Columbus F Nick Foligno for three games for elbowing Colorado F Pierre-Edouard Bellemare during a Nov. 9 game.
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned D Simon Benoit to San Diego (AHL). Recalled D Brendan Guhle from San Diego.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed president of hockey operations and general manager John Chayka to a long-term contract extension.
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned D Lawrence Pilut from Rochester (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled RW Givani Smith from Grand Rapids (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Placed F Trevor Lewis on injured reserve.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed Fs Troy Brouwer and Jamie McGinn to professional tryouts.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Alexander Volkov to Syracuse (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned D Tyler Lewington and F Travis Boyd to Hershey (AHL).
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Norfolk’s Braylon Shmyr two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Nov. 9 game at Allen. Suspended Atlanta’s Eric Neiley two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Nov. 9 game at Newfoundland.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed G Emmanuel Ochoa to a homegrown player contract.
COLLEGE
OKLAHOMA STATE — Named Todd Bradford director of football recruiting.