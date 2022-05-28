Vacation Bible School
June 6-11: New Live Baptist Church, 935 Hinton Rd., White Oak; 6 to 8:30 p.m.; games, food, crafts and fun; admission is a non-perishable food for our Food Pantry; everyone is welcome; call 304-252-4687.
June 6-10: Bradley Freewill Baptist Youth Camp, Appalachian Heights Road; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; contact Nathan James at 304-207-2272 for more information.
Saturday, May 28
Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; has canceled their dinners due to the holiday.
Sunday, May 29
Calvary Baptist Church, 1424 East Main St., Oak Hill; free concert featuring “Gospel Harmony Boys”; 7 p.m.
Sunday, June 12
Bradley Freewill Baptist Church, Bradley; Homecoming; 11 a.m.; dinner following worship service; no Sunday School and no evening service.