Vacation Bible School

 

June 6-11: New Live Baptist Church, 935 Hinton Rd., White Oak; 6 to 8:30 p.m.; games, food, crafts and fun; admission is a non-perishable food for our Food Pantry; everyone is welcome; call 304-252-4687.

June 6-10: Bradley Freewill Baptist Youth Camp, Appalachian Heights Road; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; contact Nathan James at 304-207-2272 for more information.

  

Saturday, May 28

Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; has canceled their dinners due to the holiday.

   

Sunday, May 29

Calvary Baptist Church, 1424 East Main St., Oak Hill; free concert featuring “Gospel Harmony Boys”; 7 p.m.

 

Sunday, June 12

Bradley Freewill Baptist Church, Bradley; Homecoming; 11 a.m.; dinner following worship service; no Sunday School and no evening service. 

 

 

