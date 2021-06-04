AAA R3 S2 Softball
Oak Hill 6, Woodrow Wilson 4
On the strength of a four-run third inning, Oak Hill dispatched Woodrow Wilson, 6-4, in Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 softball tournament play on Thursday.
Kylie Pelkey went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Red Devils. Haylee Byers was 2-for-4 with a double, Brooke Spangler was 2-for-4, and Kaylee Mann knocked in a pair of runs.
Ava Mullins was 3-for-4 with two doubles for the Flying Eagles.
Spangler struck out 12, yielded 10 hits and gave up three earned runs to post the complete-game pitching win for Oak Hill.
Oak Hill plays at Greenbrier East at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
WW: 002 010 1 — 4 10 0
OH: 004 020 x — 6 11 2
Pitching — WW: K. Fansler; OH: B. Spangler. WP: Spangler, LP: Fansler. Hitting — WW: A. Mullins 3-4 (2 2b), B. Bird 2-4 (rbi), K. Bird 2-3, K. Fansler 1-4 (2b, rbi), N. Meade 2-4, J. Shrewsbury (rbi); OH: K. Pelkey 4-4 (2b, 2 rbi), H. Byers 2-4 (2b), K. Mann 1-3 (2 rbi), B. Spangler 2-4, S. Richards 1-3 (rbi), A. Johnson (rbi), R. Peelish 1-3