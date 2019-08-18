(Story 4)
Be Our Guest at the “Appalachian Block Party”: A Celebration of Music, Food, & Fun
As one of several events planned for the Appalachian Festival, the Block Party will be featured on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. in uptown Beckley. The festive street party will offer a variety of food, entertainment and fun for all.
Entertainment will feature the New River Jazz Band performing near the corner of Main and Heber Streets; the Lilly Mountaineers performing near the intersection of Fayette & Main Streets; Shane Ingram along Neville Street and Major Paradigm at Word Park. The music is sponsored by the Irish Heritage Fund. Southern Communications will have their annual Oreo-stacking contest on Main Street, and Faith Community Church will offer face painting and family activities.
Restaurants, food trucks, businesses, pop-up shops, organizations and event vendors will set up booths along Main, Heber and Neville streets selling their specialties to the community. Vendors sell items on their own, so tickets are not required. From restaurant specialties to fair food favorites, a variety of cuisine will be available. A panel of celebrity judges and the public will vote for their favorites. If judged as the best in any of the categories, the entry will receive a certificate to display. Celebrity judges will vote for individual categories including best appetizer, entree’, sandwich, dessert and most attractive booth. The public can vote for the Peoples’ Choice Booth — The ballot box will be located at the event headquarters’ booth. For vendor registration, call 304-256-1776 or visit www.beckley.org.
Other Appalachian Festival activities held uptown include Fridays in the Park at Word Park on Neville Street Aug. 23. Lost Cannon Bluegrass Band will perform at 11:30 a.m. followed by the Shane Ingram duo at 12:20 p.m. Food vendors sell lunch at the park. Also, the uptown farmers market is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. and is located at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway. For more information, call the chamber at 304-252-7328 or visit www.appalachianfestival.net.
(Story 5)
Tamarack will feature Christine Keller as she creates one-of-a kind jewelry
Christine Keller, Chrizart Creations, is a jewelry maker from the heart of Appalachia, located in Buckhannon. Christine strives to create one-on-a-kind pieces of unique design and color, appealing to women of all ages, with an inclination toward whimsical, fund and edgier pieces that make a bold statement.
(Story 6)
Beckley Art Center (BAC) to host a Fine Art Photography Competition
Beckley Art Center’s Camera Club will host a Fine Art Photography Competition Aug. 23, 24 and 25 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the 600 Johnstown Road.
BAC will also host a Camera Club Demonstration for enthusiasts to learn more about Beckley Art Center’s Camera Club Aug. 24 at 2 p.m. at the center.
As part of the festival, BAC will host the Academy of Creative Arts Student Showcase Aug. 24 at 4 p.m. at 328 Neville St. It will feature music students from their performing arts program.
❖
As part of the Appalachian Festival, the Beckley Art Center will host a “Poets’ Cafe” on Saturday, Aug. 25 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Guests can present their original prose, poem or story surrounded by local fine arts and fine crafts in a beautiful gallery setting. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 304-253-9226.
(Story 7)
Underground Mine Tour + Traditional Crafts for Kids at the Exhibition Coal Mine and Youth Museum
The Exhibition Coal Mine is the largest and most popular coal heritage destination in the region. The focal point of the complex is the Rahall General Store featuring a visitor center, gift shop and Fudgery. An extensive collection of mining artifacts, photographs and mining memorabilia can be found on the second floor of the General Store.
The main attraction is the underground tour that journeys through the dark passage of a vintage family coal mine. Visitors board an authentic “mantrip car” that travels 1,500 feet beneath the hillside. Throughout the tour, veteran coal miners provide information on the mine, mining history, and the various pieces of equipment on display.
The Youth Museum offers a rewarding and educational experience for people of all ages and interests. Kids can just drop in with their parents and Make-N-Take a traditional craft on Saturday, August 24, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The exhibit: “Storyland: A Trip Trough Childhood Favorites” is on display now. The exhibition immerses children and adults in favorite picture books, from the gardens of The Tale of Pete Rabbit to the urban snowscape of The Snowy Day and the tropical island of Chicka Chicka Boom Boom. Storyland engages visitors in storylines and literacy activities that lead them to discover that it’s never too early to develop a love of reading.
Behind the museum’s main building, stands the Mountain Homestead, a recreated typical settlement on the Appalachian frontier. Visitors may also tour the restored Coal Camp featuring the Helen School, the Superintendent’s House, the Miner’s Shanty, the Miner’s House and the Pemberton Church.
The mine is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 1 – November. Call 304-256-1747 for more information or visit www.beckley.org.
(Story 8)
Crossroads Mall features Appalachian Story Telling
The area has had a long tradition of Appalachian storytelling and Theatre West Virginia will help continue that tradition during the Appalachian Festival. Hear stories of all shapes, sizes and varieties. Several different story-tellers will be on hand at 2 p.m. in the Center Court at Crossroads Mall.