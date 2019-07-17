John Flournoy Memorial Youth Clinic
The Midland Trail Community Center will host a basketball clinic Sunday, July 21, from 3-6 p.m., featuring former Midland Trail greats and the son of a legendary coach.
Featured instructors at the clinic will be Trail graduates, Sidney Crist, Steve Shuff, Bo Kesler, Jason Eades, Tommy Ewing and Chris Nichols, along with Jack Flournoy, the son of the late MTHS coaching great, John Flournoy.
Crist is currently an assistant coach at the University of Pikeville in Kentucky and played at Glenville State College. Shuff was an All-American at Glenville State before coaching at Gilmer County High School. Keslar, Eades, Ewing and Nichols are all four-year collegiate players.
Jack Flournoy won a state championship at Oak Hill High School before playing college basketball at Division I, Northern Kentucky University.
The cost for the clinic will be $20 and is open to boys and girls ages 5-14.
For more information contact Tom Ewing 304-222-4079 or Sidney Crist (304) 640-5618.
King’s Warriors Soccer
The King’s Warriors men’s varsity soccer club will begin practice Monday, July 29, at 6 p.m. Practices will run till about 8:30 p.m. every Monday and Thursday at Hilldale Community Park near Talcott.
Interested young men in 7th-12th grades can go to www.swvkingswarriors.org for more information. You may also call coaches at 540-958-1509, 304-466-4946 or 304-466-0083.
Cross Me Basketball Camp
The Cross Me Basketball Camp will be held Aug. 2-3 at Independence Middle School. A session for boys and girls going into the third through fifth grades will run from 9 a.m. until noon. A session for boys and girls going into the sixth through 11th grades will from 1 to 4 p.m.
Cost is $50 per player and includes a camp T-shirt and competition awards.
To preregister or for more information, call Lane Acord at 304-890-3262. Anyone who does not preregister should show up 30 minutes prior to his or her camp start time.
Golfing for Scholars
The seventh annual Golfing for Scholars will be Thursday, Aug. 8, on the Cobb Course at The Resort at Glade Springs. The shotgun start will be at 1 p.m.
Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams and there will be men’s and women’s longest drives and closest to pin contests. There is also a $10,000 hole-in-one contest.
Fees are $150 per individual golfer and $600 per foursome and includes cart and course fees, a box lunch, refreshments and drawings for door prizes. Hole sponsorships are available for $150 and event sponsorships for $500.
All profits go to the J Lee Foundation for the Arts and Sciences endownment fund.
For more information, contact Larry Misiti at 304-255-3900 or at lmisiti@cedarcreekusa.com), or Karen Callahan at kcallahan@qecusa.com.
WVSSAC Coaching Course
The WVSSAC will be offering a Coaching Education Course on July 22, 23, and 24 at Independence High School in Coal City, WV from 4:30-9:30 each day.
Register online at http://www.wvssac.org/coaches-education/
Contact Jon Moore at jon.moore@k12.wv.us for questions.