PREP SOCCER

ALL-STATE

CLASS AAA BOYS

F ­ Ryan Hurst, Buckhannon-Upshur, sr

F Riley Nett, University, jr

F ­ Drake Lester, Hurricane, sr

F ­Omar Baryun, Cabell Midland, sr

M ­ Coleman Meredith, Wheeling Park, jr

M Chris Romanek, Wheeling Park, sr

M ­ Solomon Clark, George Washington, sr

M ­ Simon Anton, Cabell Midland, sr

D ­ Zak Abdul-Jalil, George Washington, sr (capt)

D ­ Trace Adams, Spring Mills, sr

D ­ Pierce Spain, University, sr

D ­ Clay Meredith, Wheeling Park, sr

G ­ Nick Eskins, Hurricane, sr

G ­Sean Monro, Hedgesville, sr

Utility ­ EJ Davis, George Washington, sr.

Utility ­Chris Catlett, Martinsburg, sr.

Second Team

F ­ Josh Ferguson, Brooke, sr (captain)

F Max Tretheway, George Washington, jr.

F ­ Ashton Farnsworth, Parkersburg, sr.

F ­ Owen Stoll, Huntington, sr

M ­ Carlos Cardoza, Hedgesville, sr

Mä Nick Inhat, Capital, soph

M ­ Andrew Strawn, Hampshire, jr

M ­Matthew Vaughn, George Washington, sr

D ­ Aaron Molina, Martinsburg, sr

D ­ Sal Saulle, Huntington, sr

D ­ Donavin Hylton, Princeton, sr

G ­ Cameron Grobe, Cabell-Midland, sr.

G ­ Logan Kelley, Buckhannon-Upshur, sr.

G ­ Zach Calvert, Wheeling Park, sr

Utility ­ Jack Walker, Washington, soph

Utility ­ Emerson Beall, South Charleston, jr

Honorable Mention

Bryan Acosta, Washington; Mikky Ahmed, Morgantown; Louis Aulick, Wheeling Park; Luke Barger, Musselman; Timmy Bailey, University; Quinin Blair, Brooke; Jake Bock, Hurricane; Xavier Bohn, George Washington; Broedy Boyce, Ripley; Landon Bray, Hedgesville; Peyton Brown, Princeton; Chris Burton, Hedgesville; Caden Carpenter, Morgantown; Dawson Carpenter, Buckhannon-Upshur; Kadyn Cox, Hedgesville; Ethan Cronin, Riverside; Liam Cronin, Brooke; Reese Cunningham, Spring Valley; Sam Duffy, Martinsburg; Wesley Eskridge, John Marshall; Sully Groom, South Charleston; Cody Hall, Princeton; Bader Helwani, Cabell Midland; Ryan Holmes, Cabell Midland; Christian Johnson, Hurricane; Foster Jones, Huntington; Brennan King, Jefferson; Matt Lowe, Jefferson; Charlie Lynch, Jefferson; JT McCay, Parbersburg; Mason Macher, Hedgesville; Mason Marnell, Spring Mills; Henry Moore, Capital; Luis Morales, Washington; Ylann Mundy, Hedgesville; Anele Nnachi, Hurricane; Justin Parsons, University; Jason Pennybacker, Wheeling Park; John Riordan, Washington; Gabe Rudge, St. Albans; Garrett Shields, Cabell Midland; Joseph Sheils, Cabell Midland; Jon Stinchcomb, Martinsburg; Sam Squires, Buckhannon-Upshur; Lane Tenney, Buckhannon-Upshur; Brendan Whitlatch, Parkersburg; Kevin Whitner, Spring Mills; Ethan Williams, Washington;

 

WVSSAC CLASSIFICATIONS

Effective 2020-24

School Enrollment

Class AAA

1. Morgantown 1,851

2. Cabell Midland 1,825

3. Parkersburg 1,674

4. Musselman 1,654

5. Huntington 1,606

6. Wheeling Park 1,529

7. Parkersburg South 1,466

8. Jefferson 1,457

9. Martinsburg 1,415

10. Spring Mills 1,380

11. University 1,310

12. Washington 1,309

13. Hurricane 1,279

14. Riverside 1,278

15. Woodrow Wilson 1,267

16. Hedgesville 1,257

17. Capital 1,218

18. Preston County 1,202

19. George Washington 1,107

20. Oak Hill 1,102

21. Buckhannon-Upshur 1,058

22. St. Albans 1,053

23. John Marshall 1,042

24. Greenbrier East 1,025

25. Spring Valley 996

26. South Charleston 938

27. Princeton 914

28. Hampshire 894

29. Brooke 891

30. Lincoln County 882

31. Ripley 867

32. Bridgeport 822

Class AA

1. Fairmont Senior 799

2. Elkins 798

3. Winfield 790

4. Nitro 769

5. Shady Spring 764

6. Herbert Hoover 758

7. North Marion 744

8. Point Pleasant 713

9. Mingo Central 710

10. Chapmanville 703

11. Robert C. Byrd 693

12. East Fairmont 678

13. Lewis County 677

14. Grafton 673

15. Keyser 672

16. Nicholas County 664

17. Weir 659

17. PikeView 659

19. Scott 648

20. Philip Barbour 646

21. Berkeley Springs 642

22. Logan 641

23. Westside 613

24. Roane County 610

25. Lincoln 600

26. Wayne 595

27. Sissonville 587

28. Bluefield 584

29. Independence 574

30. Braxton County 553

31. Oak Glen 548

32. Liberty 517

33. Liberty 515

34. Clay County 503

35. Wyoming East 503

36. Frankfort 488

37. Poca 486

Class A

1. Ravenswood 450

2. James Monroe 449

3. Moorefield 447

4. River View 444

5. Ritchie County 436

6. Petersburg 432

7. Summers County 428

8. Man 420

9. Williamstown 414

10. Sherman 401

11. Midland Trail 385

12. Tolsia 381

13. Mount View 378

14. Magnolia 375

15. Greenbrier West 367

16. Richwood 361

17. Tug Valley 360

18. Tyler Consolidated 351

18. Webster County 351

20. Buffalo 350

21. St. Marys 338

22. South Harrison 331

23. Doddridge County 310

24. Tucker County 299

25. Wirt County 285

26. Pocahontas County 282

27. Calhoun County 277

28. Pendleton County 267

29. Wheeling Central 266

30. Tygarts Valley 264

31. Charleston Catholic 254

32. Wahama 240

33. Clay-Battelle 234

34. Gilmer County 226

35. East Hardy 218

36. Cameron 185

37. Montcalm 178

38. Hannan 173

39. Valley (W) 145

40. St. Joseph 141

41. Meadow Bridge 138

42. Paden City 133

43. Madonna 125

44. Notre Dame 120

45. Van 108

46. Hundred 101

47. Parkersburg Catholic 93

48. Greater Beckley Christian 91

49. Trinity Christian 72

50. Wood County Christian 70

51. Harman 51

52. Union 46

53. Paw Paw 44

54. W.Va. School for the Blind 21

55. W.Va. School for the Deaf 17

56. Pickens School 8

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

NATIONAL SCHEDULE

All Times EST

(Subject to change)

Friday, Nov. 22

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Arkansas (8-3) at Incarnate Word (5-6), 7:30 p.m.

FAR WEST

Colorado St. (4-6) at Wyoming (6-4), 9:30 p.m.

___

Saturday, Nov. 23

EAST

CCSU (10-1) at Duquesne (6-4), Noon

Georgetown (5-5) at Holy Cross (6-5), Noon

Merrimack (5-5) at LIU (0-9), Noon

Hampton (5-6) at Monmouth (NJ) (9-2), Noon

James Madison (10-1) at Rhode Island (2-9), Noon

Sacred Heart (7-4) at Robert Morris (6-5), Noon

Michigan St. (4-6) at Rutgers (2-8), Noon

East Carolina (3-7) at UConn (2-8), Noon

BYU (6-4) at UMass (1-10), Noon

Bryant (3-8) at Wagner (1-10), Noon

Oklahoma St. (7-3) at West Virginia (4-6), Noon

Harvard (4-5) at Yale (8-1), Noon

Dartmouth (8-1) at Brown (2-7), Noon

Lafayette (3-8) at Lehigh (4-6), 12:30 p.m.

Bucknell (3-7) at Fordham (3-8), 1 p.m.

Morgan St. (3-8) at Howard (1-10), 1 p.m.

Maine (6-5) at New Hampshire (5-5), 1 p.m.

Princeton (7-2) at Penn (5-4), 1 p.m.

Delaware (5-6) at Villanova (8-3), 1 p.m.

Columbia (3-6) at Cornell (3-6), 1:30 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) (5-6) at Delaware St. (2-9), 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) (7-4) at Stony Brook (5-6), 2 p.m.

Elon (4-6) at Towson (7-4), 2 p.m.

Nebraska (4-6) at Maryland (3-7), 3:30 p.m.

SMU (9-1) at Navy (7-2), 3:30 p.m.

SOUTH

W. Carolina (3-8) at Alabama (9-1), Noon

Samford (5-6) at Auburn (7-3), Noon

San Diego (8-2) at Jacksonville (3-8), Noon

William & Mary (4-7) at Richmond (5-6), Noon

Wofford (7-3) at The Citadel (6-5), Noon

UCF (7-3) at Tulane (6-4), Noon

Liberty (6-4) at Virginia (7-3), Noon

Drake (5-4) at Davidson (8-3), 1 p.m.

Point (Ga.) (5-6) at Furman (7-4), 1 p.m.

Stetson (6-4) at Morehead St. (5-6), 1 p.m.

NC Central (4-7) at NC A&T (7-3), 1 p.m.

SC State (7-3) at Norfolk St. (5-6), 1 p.m.

St. Andrews (0-0) at Presbyterian (1-10), 1 p.m.

Chattanooga (6-5) at VMI (4-7), 1:30 p.m.

MVSU (2-8) at Alabama A&M (6-5), 2 p.m.

South Alabama (1-9) at Georgia St. (6-4), 2 p.m.

E. Kentucky (6-5) at Jacksonville St. (6-5), 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb (3-8) at Kennesaw St. (9-2), 2 p.m.

Texas St. (3-7) at Appalachian St. (9-1), 2:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. (2-9) at Tennessee Tech (6-5), 2:30 p.m.

E. Illinois (1-10) at Austin Peay (8-3), 3 p.m.

Alcorn St. (7-3) at Jackson St. (4-7), 3 p.m.

Campbell (6-4) at Charleston Southern (5-6), 3:30 p.m.

Marshall (7-3) at Charlotte (5-5), 3:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman (6-4) vs. Florida A&M (9-1) at Orlando, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

Texas A&M (7-3) at Georgia (9-1), 3:30 p.m.

UT Martin (7-4) at Kentucky (5-5), 3:30 p.m.

Mercer (4-7) at North Carolina (4-6), 3:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky (6-4) at Southern Miss. (7-3), 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech (8-2) at UAB (7-3), 3:30 p.m.

ETSU (3-8) at Vanderbilt (2-8), 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh (7-3) at Virginia Tech (7-3), 3:30 p.m.

Syracuse (4-6) at Louisville (6-4), 4 p.m.

Memphis (9-1) at South Florida (4-6), 4 p.m.

Old Dominion (1-9) at Middle Tennessee (3-7), 4:30 p.m.

Troy (5-5) at Louisiana-Lafayette (8-2), 5 p.m.

Coastal Carolina (4-6) at Louisiana-Monroe (4-6), 5 p.m.

Miami (6-4) at FIU (5-5), 7 p.m.

Arkansas (2-8) at LSU (10-0), 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian (5-6) at Mississippi St. (4-6), 7:30 p.m.

Duke (4-6) at Wake Forest (7-3), 7:30 p.m.

MIDWEST

Illinois (6-4) at Iowa (7-3), Noon

Kansas (3-7) at Iowa St. (6-4), Noon

Ball St. (4-6) at Kent St. (4-6), Noon

Minnesota (9-1) at Northwestern (2-8), Noon

Penn St. (9-1) at Ohio St. (10-0), Noon

Illinois St. (8-3) at Youngstown St. (5-6), Noon

Butler (3-8) at Dayton (7-3), 1 p.m.

W. Illinois (1-10) at N. Iowa (7-4), 2 p.m.

S. Utah (3-8) at North Dakota (6-4), 2 p.m.

Murray St. (4-7) at SE Missouri (8-3), 2 p.m.

Marist (3-7) at Valparaiso (1-10), 2 p.m.

Boston College (5-5) at Notre Dame (8-2), 2:30 p.m.

Indiana St. (4-7) at Missouri St. (1-9), 3 p.m.

N. Dakota St. (11-0) at S. Illinois (7-4), 3 p.m.

S. Dakota St. (7-3) at South Dakota (4-7), 3 p.m.

Michigan (8-2) at Indiana (7-3), 3:30 p.m.

Purdue (4-6) at Wisconsin (8-2), 4 p.m.

Temple (7-3) at Cincinnati (9-1), 7 p.m.

Tennessee (5-5) at Missouri (5-5), 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Texas Southern (0-9) at Ark.-Pine Bluff (5-5), 2 p.m.

Georgia Southern (6-4) at Arkansas St. (6-4), 3 p.m.

Houston Baptist (5-6) at Sam Houston St. (6-5), 3 p.m.

Texas (6-4) at Baylor (9-1), 3:30 p.m.

North Texas (4-6) at Rice (1-9), 3:30 p.m.

McNeese St. (6-5) at Lamar (4-7), 4 p.m.

FAU (7-3) at UTSA (4-6), 6 p.m.

Kansas St. (6-4) at Texas Tech (4-6), 7 p.m.

Houston (3-7) at Tulsa (3-7), 7:30 p.m.

TCU (5-5) at Oklahoma (9-1), 8 p.m.

FAR WEST

Montana (9-2) at Montana St. (8-3), 2 p.m.

Air Force (8-2) at New Mexico (2-8), 2 p.m.

Cal Poly (2-8) at N. Colorado (2-9), 2:05 p.m.

UCLA (4-6) at Southern Cal (7-4), 3:30 p.m.

Idaho (4-7) at N. Arizona (4-7), 4 p.m.

UTEP (1-9) at New Mexico St. (1-9), 4 p.m.

California (5-5) at Stanford (4-6), 4 p.m.

San Jose St. (4-6) at UNLV (2-8), 4 p.m.

Idaho St. (3-8) at Weber St. (8-3), 4 p.m.

Portland St. (5-6) at E. Washington (6-5), 4:05 p.m.

UC Davis (5-6) at Sacramento St. (8-3), 5 p.m.

Oregon (9-1) at Arizona St. (5-5), 7:30 p.m.

Oregon St. (5-5) at Washington St. (5-5), 9 p.m.

Utah (9-1) at Arizona (4-6), 10 p.m.

Washington (6-4) at Colorado (4-6), 10 p.m.

Nevada (6-4) at Fresno St. (4-6), 10:30 p.m.

Boise St. (9-1) at Utah St. (6-4), 10:30 p.m.

San Diego St. (8-2) at Hawaii (7-4), 11 p.m.

TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Announced that the owners of the Major League Clubs unanimously approved the ownership group of the Kansas City Royals, led by John Sherman and partners. Approved the designation of Greg Johnson as the control person of the San Francisco Giants.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Eve Rosenbaum director of baseball development.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with C Yasmani Grandal on a four-year contract. Designated OF Daniel Palka for assignment.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Joe Dillon hitting coach.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Traded INF Gunnar Buehner, LHP Jason Seever, and C Zak Taylor to the Lincoln Saltdogs of the American Association for INF Christian Ibarra and INF Cody Regis. Released RHP Carlos Polanco. Exercised the 2020 contract options on LHP Jordan Barrett, RHP Lucas Lanphere, RHP Grant Black, RHP Ian Kahaloa, RHP Chris Carden, RHP Reign Letkeman, INF Connor Owings, INF Brent Sakurai, INF Aaron Hill, OF Dustin Woodcock, INF Matt Brown, INF Wesley Jones, INF Luke Lowery, and OF Anthony Ray. Declined the options on INF Cletis Avery, catcher Isiah Cullum, LHP Brandon Maddern, RHP Dominic Topoozian, RHP Nelson Martz, INF Shane Mardirosian, RHP Jackson Klein, RHP Chris Metrick, and OF Greg White.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Jonathan White.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed C Joe Lytle to a contract extension.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Released OT Dan Skipper.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated TE Jordan Thomas from reserve/injured list. Signed S Jonathan Owens from the practice squad. Waived DE Joel Heath and WR Steven Mitchell Jr.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DL Tashawn Bower to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Kevin Rooney on injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 13.

American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Suspended D Josh Healey three games for an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a Nov. 19 game at Iowa.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Siged G Brandon Halverson to a tryout contract.

ECHL

READING ROYALS— Agreed to terms with F Marly Quince. Announced F Steven Swavely was recalled by Lehigh Valley (AHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Exercised contract options on D Leandro Gonzalez Pirez and Ms Mo Adams, Andrew Carleton and Julian Gressel. Declined contract options for Ds Jose Hernandez and Florentin Pogba; Ms Chris Goslin and Justin Meram; and Forward Patrick Okonkwo.

LA FOOTBALL CLUB — Exercised 2020 contract options on Ds Tristan Blackmon and Mohamed El-Munir, and Fs Adrien Perez and Josh Pérez. Declined the options on Ds Lamar Batista and Dejan Jakovi and Ms Javier Perez and Peter-Lee Vassell.

LA GALAXY — Exercised contract options on G Justin Vom Steeg, D Rolf Feltscher, M Emil Cuello and F Cristian Pavon. Declined contract options for Ds Diego Polenta, Tomas Hilliard-Arce and Hugo Arellano; Ms Favio Alvarez, Juninho, Joao Pedro and Servando Carrasco.

and G Matt Lampson. Announced the retirement of M Chris Pontius.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Re-signed Ike Opara and Michael Boxall to multi-season contracts. Picked up the options for Hassani Dotson, Ethan Finlay, Chase Gasper, Marlon Hairston,

Kevin Molino and Wyatt Omsberg.

Declined the options for Lawrence Olum and Miguel Ibarra.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Exercised the contract options on Isaac Angking, Teal Bunbury, Luis Caicedo, Antonio Delamea, Diego Fagundez, Andrew Farrell, Cristian Penilla and Wilfried Zahibo. Declined contract options for Juan Agudelo, Juan Fernando Caicedo, Edgar Castillo, Michael Mancienne and Brian Wright.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Announced the resignation of sporting director Claudio Reyna to take a position with Austin FC. Promoted technical director David Lee to sporting director.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Exercised contract options on G Ryan Meara; Ds Rece Buckmaster, Kyle Duncan, Michael Amir Murillo, Sean Nealis and Amro Tarek; Ms Cristian Casseres Jr. and Florian Valot; and Fs Tom Barlow and Brian White. Declined contract options for Gs Luis Robles and Evan Louro; and Ms Vincent Bezecourt, Marcus Epps, Derrick Etienne Jr. and Jean-Christophe Koffi, and G Evan Louro.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Declined contract options for M Diego Valeri, G Kendall McIntosh, D Modou Jadama and F Foster Langsdorf.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Exercised contract options on G Matt Bersano, D Paul Marie and M Jackson Yueill. Declined contract options for Ds Francois Affolter, Jimmy Ockford and Kevin Partida.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Exercised contract options on G Eric Dick, D Graham Smith and Fs Gerso Fernandes, Erik Hurtado and Daniel Salloi. Declined contract options for D Seth Sinovic and Ms Benny Feilhaber and Gedion Zelalem.

United Soccer League

USL — Announced today that TFA Willamette will join USL League Two for the 2020 season.

