PREP SOCCER
ALL-STATE
CLASS AAA BOYS
F Ryan Hurst, Buckhannon-Upshur, sr
F Riley Nett, University, jr
F Drake Lester, Hurricane, sr
F Omar Baryun, Cabell Midland, sr
M Coleman Meredith, Wheeling Park, jr
M Chris Romanek, Wheeling Park, sr
M Solomon Clark, George Washington, sr
M Simon Anton, Cabell Midland, sr
D Zak Abdul-Jalil, George Washington, sr (capt)
D Trace Adams, Spring Mills, sr
D Pierce Spain, University, sr
D Clay Meredith, Wheeling Park, sr
G Nick Eskins, Hurricane, sr
G Sean Monro, Hedgesville, sr
Utility EJ Davis, George Washington, sr.
Utility Chris Catlett, Martinsburg, sr.
Second Team
F Josh Ferguson, Brooke, sr (captain)
F Max Tretheway, George Washington, jr.
F Ashton Farnsworth, Parkersburg, sr.
F Owen Stoll, Huntington, sr
M Carlos Cardoza, Hedgesville, sr
Mä Nick Inhat, Capital, soph
M Andrew Strawn, Hampshire, jr
M Matthew Vaughn, George Washington, sr
D Aaron Molina, Martinsburg, sr
D Sal Saulle, Huntington, sr
D Donavin Hylton, Princeton, sr
G Cameron Grobe, Cabell-Midland, sr.
G Logan Kelley, Buckhannon-Upshur, sr.
G Zach Calvert, Wheeling Park, sr
Utility Jack Walker, Washington, soph
Utility Emerson Beall, South Charleston, jr
Honorable Mention
Bryan Acosta, Washington; Mikky Ahmed, Morgantown; Louis Aulick, Wheeling Park; Luke Barger, Musselman; Timmy Bailey, University; Quinin Blair, Brooke; Jake Bock, Hurricane; Xavier Bohn, George Washington; Broedy Boyce, Ripley; Landon Bray, Hedgesville; Peyton Brown, Princeton; Chris Burton, Hedgesville; Caden Carpenter, Morgantown; Dawson Carpenter, Buckhannon-Upshur; Kadyn Cox, Hedgesville; Ethan Cronin, Riverside; Liam Cronin, Brooke; Reese Cunningham, Spring Valley; Sam Duffy, Martinsburg; Wesley Eskridge, John Marshall; Sully Groom, South Charleston; Cody Hall, Princeton; Bader Helwani, Cabell Midland; Ryan Holmes, Cabell Midland; Christian Johnson, Hurricane; Foster Jones, Huntington; Brennan King, Jefferson; Matt Lowe, Jefferson; Charlie Lynch, Jefferson; JT McCay, Parbersburg; Mason Macher, Hedgesville; Mason Marnell, Spring Mills; Henry Moore, Capital; Luis Morales, Washington; Ylann Mundy, Hedgesville; Anele Nnachi, Hurricane; Justin Parsons, University; Jason Pennybacker, Wheeling Park; John Riordan, Washington; Gabe Rudge, St. Albans; Garrett Shields, Cabell Midland; Joseph Sheils, Cabell Midland; Jon Stinchcomb, Martinsburg; Sam Squires, Buckhannon-Upshur; Lane Tenney, Buckhannon-Upshur; Brendan Whitlatch, Parkersburg; Kevin Whitner, Spring Mills; Ethan Williams, Washington;
WVSSAC CLASSIFICATIONS
Effective 2020-24
School Enrollment
Class AAA
1. Morgantown 1,851
2. Cabell Midland 1,825
3. Parkersburg 1,674
4. Musselman 1,654
5. Huntington 1,606
6. Wheeling Park 1,529
7. Parkersburg South 1,466
8. Jefferson 1,457
9. Martinsburg 1,415
10. Spring Mills 1,380
11. University 1,310
12. Washington 1,309
13. Hurricane 1,279
14. Riverside 1,278
15. Woodrow Wilson 1,267
16. Hedgesville 1,257
17. Capital 1,218
18. Preston County 1,202
19. George Washington 1,107
20. Oak Hill 1,102
21. Buckhannon-Upshur 1,058
22. St. Albans 1,053
23. John Marshall 1,042
24. Greenbrier East 1,025
25. Spring Valley 996
26. South Charleston 938
27. Princeton 914
28. Hampshire 894
29. Brooke 891
30. Lincoln County 882
31. Ripley 867
32. Bridgeport 822
Class AA
1. Fairmont Senior 799
2. Elkins 798
3. Winfield 790
4. Nitro 769
5. Shady Spring 764
6. Herbert Hoover 758
7. North Marion 744
8. Point Pleasant 713
9. Mingo Central 710
10. Chapmanville 703
11. Robert C. Byrd 693
12. East Fairmont 678
13. Lewis County 677
14. Grafton 673
15. Keyser 672
16. Nicholas County 664
17. Weir 659
17. PikeView 659
19. Scott 648
20. Philip Barbour 646
21. Berkeley Springs 642
22. Logan 641
23. Westside 613
24. Roane County 610
25. Lincoln 600
26. Wayne 595
27. Sissonville 587
28. Bluefield 584
29. Independence 574
30. Braxton County 553
31. Oak Glen 548
32. Liberty 517
33. Liberty 515
34. Clay County 503
35. Wyoming East 503
36. Frankfort 488
37. Poca 486
Class A
1. Ravenswood 450
2. James Monroe 449
3. Moorefield 447
4. River View 444
5. Ritchie County 436
6. Petersburg 432
7. Summers County 428
8. Man 420
9. Williamstown 414
10. Sherman 401
11. Midland Trail 385
12. Tolsia 381
13. Mount View 378
14. Magnolia 375
15. Greenbrier West 367
16. Richwood 361
17. Tug Valley 360
18. Tyler Consolidated 351
18. Webster County 351
20. Buffalo 350
21. St. Marys 338
22. South Harrison 331
23. Doddridge County 310
24. Tucker County 299
25. Wirt County 285
26. Pocahontas County 282
27. Calhoun County 277
28. Pendleton County 267
29. Wheeling Central 266
30. Tygarts Valley 264
31. Charleston Catholic 254
32. Wahama 240
33. Clay-Battelle 234
34. Gilmer County 226
35. East Hardy 218
36. Cameron 185
37. Montcalm 178
38. Hannan 173
39. Valley (W) 145
40. St. Joseph 141
41. Meadow Bridge 138
42. Paden City 133
43. Madonna 125
44. Notre Dame 120
45. Van 108
46. Hundred 101
47. Parkersburg Catholic 93
48. Greater Beckley Christian 91
49. Trinity Christian 72
50. Wood County Christian 70
51. Harman 51
52. Union 46
53. Paw Paw 44
54. W.Va. School for the Blind 21
55. W.Va. School for the Deaf 17
56. Pickens School 8
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
NATIONAL SCHEDULE
All Times EST
(Subject to change)
Friday, Nov. 22
SOUTHWEST
Cent. Arkansas (8-3) at Incarnate Word (5-6), 7:30 p.m.
FAR WEST
Colorado St. (4-6) at Wyoming (6-4), 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
EAST
CCSU (10-1) at Duquesne (6-4), Noon
Georgetown (5-5) at Holy Cross (6-5), Noon
Merrimack (5-5) at LIU (0-9), Noon
Hampton (5-6) at Monmouth (NJ) (9-2), Noon
James Madison (10-1) at Rhode Island (2-9), Noon
Sacred Heart (7-4) at Robert Morris (6-5), Noon
Michigan St. (4-6) at Rutgers (2-8), Noon
East Carolina (3-7) at UConn (2-8), Noon
BYU (6-4) at UMass (1-10), Noon
Bryant (3-8) at Wagner (1-10), Noon
Oklahoma St. (7-3) at West Virginia (4-6), Noon
Harvard (4-5) at Yale (8-1), Noon
Dartmouth (8-1) at Brown (2-7), Noon
Lafayette (3-8) at Lehigh (4-6), 12:30 p.m.
Bucknell (3-7) at Fordham (3-8), 1 p.m.
Morgan St. (3-8) at Howard (1-10), 1 p.m.
Maine (6-5) at New Hampshire (5-5), 1 p.m.
Princeton (7-2) at Penn (5-4), 1 p.m.
Delaware (5-6) at Villanova (8-3), 1 p.m.
Columbia (3-6) at Cornell (3-6), 1:30 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) (5-6) at Delaware St. (2-9), 2 p.m.
Albany (NY) (7-4) at Stony Brook (5-6), 2 p.m.
Elon (4-6) at Towson (7-4), 2 p.m.
Nebraska (4-6) at Maryland (3-7), 3:30 p.m.
SMU (9-1) at Navy (7-2), 3:30 p.m.
SOUTH
W. Carolina (3-8) at Alabama (9-1), Noon
Samford (5-6) at Auburn (7-3), Noon
San Diego (8-2) at Jacksonville (3-8), Noon
William & Mary (4-7) at Richmond (5-6), Noon
Wofford (7-3) at The Citadel (6-5), Noon
UCF (7-3) at Tulane (6-4), Noon
Liberty (6-4) at Virginia (7-3), Noon
Drake (5-4) at Davidson (8-3), 1 p.m.
Point (Ga.) (5-6) at Furman (7-4), 1 p.m.
Stetson (6-4) at Morehead St. (5-6), 1 p.m.
NC Central (4-7) at NC A&T (7-3), 1 p.m.
SC State (7-3) at Norfolk St. (5-6), 1 p.m.
St. Andrews (0-0) at Presbyterian (1-10), 1 p.m.
Chattanooga (6-5) at VMI (4-7), 1:30 p.m.
MVSU (2-8) at Alabama A&M (6-5), 2 p.m.
South Alabama (1-9) at Georgia St. (6-4), 2 p.m.
E. Kentucky (6-5) at Jacksonville St. (6-5), 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb (3-8) at Kennesaw St. (9-2), 2 p.m.
Texas St. (3-7) at Appalachian St. (9-1), 2:30 p.m.
Tennessee St. (2-9) at Tennessee Tech (6-5), 2:30 p.m.
E. Illinois (1-10) at Austin Peay (8-3), 3 p.m.
Alcorn St. (7-3) at Jackson St. (4-7), 3 p.m.
Campbell (6-4) at Charleston Southern (5-6), 3:30 p.m.
Marshall (7-3) at Charlotte (5-5), 3:30 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman (6-4) vs. Florida A&M (9-1) at Orlando, Fla., 3:30 p.m.
Texas A&M (7-3) at Georgia (9-1), 3:30 p.m.
UT Martin (7-4) at Kentucky (5-5), 3:30 p.m.
Mercer (4-7) at North Carolina (4-6), 3:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky (6-4) at Southern Miss. (7-3), 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech (8-2) at UAB (7-3), 3:30 p.m.
ETSU (3-8) at Vanderbilt (2-8), 3:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh (7-3) at Virginia Tech (7-3), 3:30 p.m.
Syracuse (4-6) at Louisville (6-4), 4 p.m.
Memphis (9-1) at South Florida (4-6), 4 p.m.
Old Dominion (1-9) at Middle Tennessee (3-7), 4:30 p.m.
Troy (5-5) at Louisiana-Lafayette (8-2), 5 p.m.
Coastal Carolina (4-6) at Louisiana-Monroe (4-6), 5 p.m.
Miami (6-4) at FIU (5-5), 7 p.m.
Arkansas (2-8) at LSU (10-0), 7 p.m.
Abilene Christian (5-6) at Mississippi St. (4-6), 7:30 p.m.
Duke (4-6) at Wake Forest (7-3), 7:30 p.m.
MIDWEST
Illinois (6-4) at Iowa (7-3), Noon
Kansas (3-7) at Iowa St. (6-4), Noon
Ball St. (4-6) at Kent St. (4-6), Noon
Minnesota (9-1) at Northwestern (2-8), Noon
Penn St. (9-1) at Ohio St. (10-0), Noon
Illinois St. (8-3) at Youngstown St. (5-6), Noon
Butler (3-8) at Dayton (7-3), 1 p.m.
W. Illinois (1-10) at N. Iowa (7-4), 2 p.m.
S. Utah (3-8) at North Dakota (6-4), 2 p.m.
Murray St. (4-7) at SE Missouri (8-3), 2 p.m.
Marist (3-7) at Valparaiso (1-10), 2 p.m.
Boston College (5-5) at Notre Dame (8-2), 2:30 p.m.
Indiana St. (4-7) at Missouri St. (1-9), 3 p.m.
N. Dakota St. (11-0) at S. Illinois (7-4), 3 p.m.
S. Dakota St. (7-3) at South Dakota (4-7), 3 p.m.
Michigan (8-2) at Indiana (7-3), 3:30 p.m.
Purdue (4-6) at Wisconsin (8-2), 4 p.m.
Temple (7-3) at Cincinnati (9-1), 7 p.m.
Tennessee (5-5) at Missouri (5-5), 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHWEST
Texas Southern (0-9) at Ark.-Pine Bluff (5-5), 2 p.m.
Georgia Southern (6-4) at Arkansas St. (6-4), 3 p.m.
Houston Baptist (5-6) at Sam Houston St. (6-5), 3 p.m.
Texas (6-4) at Baylor (9-1), 3:30 p.m.
North Texas (4-6) at Rice (1-9), 3:30 p.m.
McNeese St. (6-5) at Lamar (4-7), 4 p.m.
FAU (7-3) at UTSA (4-6), 6 p.m.
Kansas St. (6-4) at Texas Tech (4-6), 7 p.m.
Houston (3-7) at Tulsa (3-7), 7:30 p.m.
TCU (5-5) at Oklahoma (9-1), 8 p.m.
FAR WEST
Montana (9-2) at Montana St. (8-3), 2 p.m.
Air Force (8-2) at New Mexico (2-8), 2 p.m.
Cal Poly (2-8) at N. Colorado (2-9), 2:05 p.m.
UCLA (4-6) at Southern Cal (7-4), 3:30 p.m.
Idaho (4-7) at N. Arizona (4-7), 4 p.m.
UTEP (1-9) at New Mexico St. (1-9), 4 p.m.
California (5-5) at Stanford (4-6), 4 p.m.
San Jose St. (4-6) at UNLV (2-8), 4 p.m.
Idaho St. (3-8) at Weber St. (8-3), 4 p.m.
Portland St. (5-6) at E. Washington (6-5), 4:05 p.m.
UC Davis (5-6) at Sacramento St. (8-3), 5 p.m.
Oregon (9-1) at Arizona St. (5-5), 7:30 p.m.
Oregon St. (5-5) at Washington St. (5-5), 9 p.m.
Utah (9-1) at Arizona (4-6), 10 p.m.
Washington (6-4) at Colorado (4-6), 10 p.m.
Nevada (6-4) at Fresno St. (4-6), 10:30 p.m.
Boise St. (9-1) at Utah St. (6-4), 10:30 p.m.
San Diego St. (8-2) at Hawaii (7-4), 11 p.m.
TRANSACTIONS
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Announced that the owners of the Major League Clubs unanimously approved the ownership group of the Kansas City Royals, led by John Sherman and partners. Approved the designation of Greg Johnson as the control person of the San Francisco Giants.
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Eve Rosenbaum director of baseball development.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with C Yasmani Grandal on a four-year contract. Designated OF Daniel Palka for assignment.
National League
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Joe Dillon hitting coach.
Frontier League
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Traded INF Gunnar Buehner, LHP Jason Seever, and C Zak Taylor to the Lincoln Saltdogs of the American Association for INF Christian Ibarra and INF Cody Regis. Released RHP Carlos Polanco. Exercised the 2020 contract options on LHP Jordan Barrett, RHP Lucas Lanphere, RHP Grant Black, RHP Ian Kahaloa, RHP Chris Carden, RHP Reign Letkeman, INF Connor Owings, INF Brent Sakurai, INF Aaron Hill, OF Dustin Woodcock, INF Matt Brown, INF Wesley Jones, INF Luke Lowery, and OF Anthony Ray. Declined the options on INF Cletis Avery, catcher Isiah Cullum, LHP Brandon Maddern, RHP Dominic Topoozian, RHP Nelson Martz, INF Shane Mardirosian, RHP Jackson Klein, RHP Chris Metrick, and OF Greg White.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Jonathan White.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed C Joe Lytle to a contract extension.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Released OT Dan Skipper.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated TE Jordan Thomas from reserve/injured list. Signed S Jonathan Owens from the practice squad. Waived DE Joel Heath and WR Steven Mitchell Jr.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DL Tashawn Bower to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Kevin Rooney on injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 13.
American Hockey League
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Suspended D Josh Healey three games for an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a Nov. 19 game at Iowa.
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Siged G Brandon Halverson to a tryout contract.
ECHL
READING ROYALS— Agreed to terms with F Marly Quince. Announced F Steven Swavely was recalled by Lehigh Valley (AHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Exercised contract options on D Leandro Gonzalez Pirez and Ms Mo Adams, Andrew Carleton and Julian Gressel. Declined contract options for Ds Jose Hernandez and Florentin Pogba; Ms Chris Goslin and Justin Meram; and Forward Patrick Okonkwo.
LA FOOTBALL CLUB — Exercised 2020 contract options on Ds Tristan Blackmon and Mohamed El-Munir, and Fs Adrien Perez and Josh Pérez. Declined the options on Ds Lamar Batista and Dejan Jakovi and Ms Javier Perez and Peter-Lee Vassell.
LA GALAXY — Exercised contract options on G Justin Vom Steeg, D Rolf Feltscher, M Emil Cuello and F Cristian Pavon. Declined contract options for Ds Diego Polenta, Tomas Hilliard-Arce and Hugo Arellano; Ms Favio Alvarez, Juninho, Joao Pedro and Servando Carrasco.
and G Matt Lampson. Announced the retirement of M Chris Pontius.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Re-signed Ike Opara and Michael Boxall to multi-season contracts. Picked up the options for Hassani Dotson, Ethan Finlay, Chase Gasper, Marlon Hairston,
Kevin Molino and Wyatt Omsberg.
Declined the options for Lawrence Olum and Miguel Ibarra.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Exercised the contract options on Isaac Angking, Teal Bunbury, Luis Caicedo, Antonio Delamea, Diego Fagundez, Andrew Farrell, Cristian Penilla and Wilfried Zahibo. Declined contract options for Juan Agudelo, Juan Fernando Caicedo, Edgar Castillo, Michael Mancienne and Brian Wright.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Announced the resignation of sporting director Claudio Reyna to take a position with Austin FC. Promoted technical director David Lee to sporting director.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Exercised contract options on G Ryan Meara; Ds Rece Buckmaster, Kyle Duncan, Michael Amir Murillo, Sean Nealis and Amro Tarek; Ms Cristian Casseres Jr. and Florian Valot; and Fs Tom Barlow and Brian White. Declined contract options for Gs Luis Robles and Evan Louro; and Ms Vincent Bezecourt, Marcus Epps, Derrick Etienne Jr. and Jean-Christophe Koffi, and G Evan Louro.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Declined contract options for M Diego Valeri, G Kendall McIntosh, D Modou Jadama and F Foster Langsdorf.
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Exercised contract options on G Matt Bersano, D Paul Marie and M Jackson Yueill. Declined contract options for Ds Francois Affolter, Jimmy Ockford and Kevin Partida.
SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Exercised contract options on G Eric Dick, D Graham Smith and Fs Gerso Fernandes, Erik Hurtado and Daniel Salloi. Declined contract options for D Seth Sinovic and Ms Benny Feilhaber and Gedion Zelalem.
United Soccer League
USL — Announced today that TFA Willamette will join USL League Two for the 2020 season.