James Russel (Rusty) Griffith, 73, of Beckley passed away at home December 20, 2021. Born March 27, 1948 in Beckley he was the son Julia Cheek Griffith and the late James E. Griffith. Services will be 12:00 noon, Tuesday, December 28, 2021, with visitation at 11:00 a.m. in the Calfee Funeral…