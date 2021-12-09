Sunday, Dec. 12
Ronceverte Baptist Church, corner of Main St. and Locust St., Ronceverte; Christmas cantata; 11 a.m. today and also Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m.; cantata is entitled O Little Town of Bethlehem, with special selections by Sarah Baker and Richie Holliday; cantata is directed by Sally Parker and narrated by Ben Anderson. On Sunday Dec. 12, will be the Ronceverte Baptist Church youth program at 6 p.m.; followed by a reception in the fellowship hall; a Candlelight Service will be Christmas Eve at 6 p.m.
Sophia United Methodist Church, corner of Scout Street and W.Va. 16, Sophia; an evening of Christmas music; 6 p.m.
The Fayetteville Community Chorus is having its holiday concert, entitled “We Need A Little Christmas — Hope, Peace, Joy and Love” at 3 p.m., at the Memorial Building in Fayetteville.
Monday, Dec. 13
Sweet Home Free Will Baptist Church, Maben; revival Dec. 13 through Dec. 17; speaker, Rev. David Cook; 7 p.m. nightly.Thursday, Dec. 16
Beckley Community United Methodist Church, 217 S. Heber St., Beckley; Longest Night service; quiet reflection and service of healing for those who are grieving or separated from loved ones; 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 18
New Life Baptist Church, 935 Hinton Road in White Oak; Drive Thru Live Nativity; today 5 to 7 p.m.; everyone welcome; treats given; for more information call 304-575-3617.
Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 142 Mool Ave., Beckley; Food Giveaway; noon to 3 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 19
Mabscott United Methodist Church, 412 Whitestick St., Mabscott; “Angels Among Us” Christmas play; joyous evening of singing and fellowship; light refreshments afterward; 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 24
Beckley Community United Methodist Church, 217 S. Heber St., Beckley; Raleigh Shared Ministries Christmas Eve service; music, scripture, candlelight, communion; child care available; 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 25
Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; Annual Christmas dinner; 1 to 3 p.m.; public is welcome to attend. Masks are mandatory, temperatures will be taken at the door, due to the pandemic.