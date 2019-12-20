Boys
Shady Spring 74, South Charleston 46
Shady Spring senior Tommy Williams canned five three pointers, scoring a season-high 28 points as the Tigers continued their early season roll with a 74-46 win over Class AAA South Charleston in their home opener Thursday night in Shady.
Joining Williams in double figure scoring were teammates Luke LeRose with 13 and Braden Chapman with 14.
Quaysean Sutton led South Charleston with 13 points while D.J. Johnson added 11.
Shady will return to action Dec. 27 when it plays Class AAA George Washington at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
South Charleston (2-2)
B. Jones 6, H. Pannell 3, DJ Johnson 11, D. Dawson 5, B. Smith 6, S. Brown 2, Q. Sutton 13
Shady Spring (4-0)
Tommy Williams 28, G. Shepherd 3, L. LeRose 13, E. Bevil 5, B. Chapman 14, T. Duncan 6, C. Chapman 5.
SC: 12 14 12 8 — 46
SS: 19 13 18 24 — 74
3-Pointers — SC: 7 (Jones 2, Dawson 1, Smith 2, Sutton 2); SS: 10 (Williams 5, Shepherd 1, B. Chapman 3, C. Chapman 1).
Fouled Out — SC: Brown
Nicholas County 69, Calhoun County 63, OT
glenville — Rylee Nicholas scored 24 points to lead Nicholas County in a 69-63 overtime win over Calhoun County in the IOGA Tournament.
D.J. Coomes added 18 points and Colby Pishner 10 for the Grizzlies.
Nick Moore scored a game-high 27 for Calhoun (1-4) and Adam Parsons finished with 18.
Nicholas (1-2) will continue play in the tournament Saturday at 1:30 p.m. against an opponent to be determined.
Nicholas County
Colby Pishner 10, Rylee Nicholas 24, D.J. Coomes 18, Ryan Keener 2, Jordan McKinney 8, Cooper Donahue 7.
Calhoun County
Adam Parsons 18, Nick Moore 27, Levi Walker 2, Gage Bunner 4, Chase Blair 10, Levi Allen 2.
Three-point goals: NC: 3 (Nicholas 3); CC: 0. Fouled out: CC: Moore.
Gilmer County 50, Meadow Bridge 44
Glenville — Gilmer County eased past Meadow Bridge Thursday night with a 50-44 wi in the IOGA Classic.
Michael Bragg led all scorers with 22 points for the Wildcats while John Lipscomb led Gilmer with 14.
Meadow Bridge will play Calhoun County Saturday at noon at Glenville State.
Gilmer County (2-1)
T. Wellings 6, J. Furr 6, Z. Nicholas 10, B. Fitzwater 7, J. Harper 2, J. Lipscomb 14, S. Wine 5
Meadow Bridge (0-4)
Michael Bragg 22, Kaden Connor 14, Rian 1, Dillon Stevens 2, Connor Mullins 3, Seton Mullins 2
GC: 10 15 12 13 — 50
MB: 8 12 13 11 — 44
3-point Fg: GC: 3 (Furr 2, Wine1); MB: 1 (C. Mullins)
Girls
Westside 49, Wyoming East 45
Clear Fork — Makayla Morgan scored six points but dished out 12 assits and grabbed 10 rebounds as Westside snapped a six-game losing streak against county rival Wyoming East, beating the Lady Warriors 49-45 in Clear Fork Thursday night.
Westside's Hannah Toler led all scorers with 17 points while Riana Kenneda added 12. Wyoming East backcourt duo of Abby Russell and Skylar Davidson scored 15 each in the loss.
Westsdie will return to action ec. 30 when it travels to Bluefield.
Wyoming East (3-1)
Skylar Davidson 15, Hannah Blankenship 6, Daisha Summers 3, Sarah Saunders 2, Abby Russell 15, Colleen Lookabill 2, Kayley Bane 2
Westside (5-0)
Taylor Brown 8, Hannah Toler 17, Riana Kenneda 12, Maddi Morgan 6, Makayla Morgan 6
WE: 8 8 13 16 — 45
W: 18 9 11 11 — 49
3-point — WE: 5 (Davidson 4, Russell 1); W: 7 (Brown 2, Toler 1, Kenneda 3, Morgan 2)
Fouled Out — WE: Davidson
PikeView 61, Bluefield 35
Brushfork — Laken McKinney scored 20 points and hauled in 12 rebounds as PikeView defeated section rival Bluefield 61-35 at the Brushfork armory Thursday night.
McKenzie Shrewberry added 10 points for the Panthers while Hope Craft added 9.
Jaisah Smith led Bleufield with 18.
PikeView will travel to Faimront Senior Saturday for a 2:45 p.m. tip.
PikeView (4-2)
Olivia Boggess 7, Hope Craft 9, Hannah Perdue 2, Tori Coburn 2, Anyah Brown 6, Shiloh Bailey 5, Laken McKinney 20, McKenzie Shrewberry 10
Bluefield
C. Watkins 5, B. Lee 2, J. Adkins 6, J. Smith 18, E. Poe 2, A. Helm
PV: 12 12 20 17 — 61
B: 14 7 10 4 — 35
3-pointer — PV: 3 (Craft 1, Shrewsberry 2); B: 3 (Watkins, Adkins 2)
Shady Spring 54, Riverside 51
Shady Spring trailed by three after the third quarter but came back to beat Riverside 54-51.
Kacey Poe scored 19 points and Kierra Richmond 15 for the Lady Tigers (3-2).
Riverside got 22 points from Jasmine Symns and 11 from Alanna McKenzie.
Shady will play in the Ripley Christmas tournament next Friday and Saturday.
Shady Spring
Kierra Richmond 15, Kacey Poe 19, Brooklyn Gibson 4, Liv Tabit 8, Kellie Adkins 5, Ashleigh Gabbert 3.
Riverside
Jasmine Symns 22, Haiden Bare 5, Mallory Crowder 2, Kendall Merrell 3, Kiera Hutchison 6, Alanna McKenzie 11, Kaylee Nickoson 2.
SS 7 14 15 18 — 54
R 9 13 16 13 — 51
Three-point goals: SS: 5 (Richmond, Poe 3, Gabbert); R: 3 (Symns 2, Merrell). Fouled out: .
Greater Beckley 45, Montcalm 31
Greater Beckley got 29 points and 12 rebounds from Grace Mitchell as they rode to a 45-31 win over Montcalm in their holiday tournament Thursday night.
Greater Beckley will play Oak Hill today at 8 p.m.
Montcalm
Olivia Alexander 8, Kailee Hodges 7, Megan Lester 7, Kaitlyn Williams 2, Kayton Perkins 1
Greater Beckley (4-1)
Grace Mitchell 29, Kylie Smith 5, Jess Arrington 4, Alyssa Woodruss 4, McKenize O'Neal 2, Emma Moss 1
M: 2 11 10 8
GBC: 9 11 15 10
3-point — M: 2 (Alexander 1, Lester 1); GBC: 6 (Mitchell 6)