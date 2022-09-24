Saturday, Sept. 24
Canceled - Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; will not be selling dinners today.
Friday Sept. 30
Sophia United Methodist Church, Scout St. and WV 16, Sophia; fall rummage sale today and tomorrow; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; clothing and household items, also barbecues, chips, drinks, and desserts. Proceeds will go to mission projects.
OCT. 1
Heart of God Ministries, 1703 S. Kanawha St., Beckley; C.A.R.E. Committee fundraiser for Greenwood Memorial Park, 4 p.m.; featured artist, Olinda (Blondie) Smith, Angie Richardson, Gospel Family Affair and Rodney D. Boyden; a $10 donation will be taken at the door.
