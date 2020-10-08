Friday, Oct. 9
Faith Temple of Deliverance Church, 119 Deegans St., Beckley; today through Sunday; speaker, Evangelist Karen Hairston of Gospel Lighthouse Church of Fayetteville; 7 p.m. nightly; for more information call 304-256-0222.
Saturday, Oct. 10
Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; Whiting fish dinner; 10 a.m.; fish dinner with green beans, potato salad, dessert and drink; also hot dogs with the works; will deliver; call Pastor Randy Anderson at 304-890-3561.
Sunday, Oct. 11
Old Fashioned Sewell Valley, 1444 James River Kanawha Tpk., Rainelle; Gospel Sing; featuring, the Dorsey’s. the Lytle’s, the Neal’s, Kings Messengers and Mrs. Evelyn Brackman; 10 and 11 a.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Women United In Christ Prayer Line Conference Call will hae aspecial prayer; 7 p.m.; agenda is praying for the city, mayor and other officials; the state and state officials; the nation and national officials; churches, communities, schools and families. We are asking all to join the prayer pine. Let us come together and pray that God will heal our land. Prominent ministers of the community will be leading the prayers. The prayer line number is 609- 663-1071. For more information call: 304 255 6252 or 304 252 8847
Friday, Oct. 16
Lochgelly Baptist Church, 1 1/2 mile off Rt. 19 on Lochgelly Road; revival services; Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m.; speaker, Evangellist Ken Cloud; for info or transportation call 304-237-3858.
Saturday, Oct. 24
Legacy Church, 159 Granby Circle, Beaver; tailgate trunk-or-treat, music and more; 5 to 8 p.m.; attendees may bring a hygiene or non-perishable food item to donate; event on Facebook; for those interested in setting up and passing out candy email legacywvoutreach@gmail.com or call/text 304-553-8244; social distancing will be practiced.