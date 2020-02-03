The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
ARIES (March 21-April 19) HHH Be careful not to go overboard, which will be your inclination. Approach matters in a precise, conservative manner, especially if there will be long-term implications. Speak your mind. Tonight: Return calls first.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) HHH Use care with spending at the moment. One facet of your personality wants to hold back and maintain a tight budget, whereas another facet loves the good life. Stay in neutral. Tonight: Pay bills first.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) HHHHH You wake up feeling much better than you have for a while. Beam in more of what you want. Don’t hold back. Wait for the right moment to ask for what you want. A partner’s perspective is grounded. Tonight: Catch up on news.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) HHH Be more direct in how you handle an emotional issue. Someone might not be capable of reading in between the lines. You might need to stop and reflect on the most effective manner of interacting with this person. Tonight: Get a good night’s sleep.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH You feel a lightening up even if it is Monday. Ideas come forward. Friends seem enthusiastic and responsive. Solidify an important relationship when the chance appears. A meeting opens new doors. Tonight: As you like it.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHH The more difficult dimension of your personality opens up to new possibilities. Flow with the moment, acknowledging what needs to be done. You intuitively know what needs to be said, and you share the information openly. Tonight: Read in between the lines.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH You might be full of yourself but not sure of what needs to be done. Make it OK to be spontaneous. You will see everything settle in. A child or loved one has some strong feelings to share. Tonight: Listen to a friend’s qualms about a personal matter.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH You might be abrupt, difficult to deal with and full of very different ideas. A boss might not be as easygoing as you would like but will express his or her caring in a meaningful manner. Tonight: The show must go on.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH You might feel challenged by someone you consider a good friend and/or adviser. Try to use this person’s comments to tighten up a project or make a situation work better. Optimism goes a long way. Tonight: Add more fun to the moment.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHH You might want to change gears and have a long-overdue chat. You might not understand where another person is coming from. You have the financial issue in your mind handled, but perhaps a discussion about the logistics is necessary. Tonight: Slow down.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH You might want to juggle different concerns, and you will do so fairly well. However, juggling concerns does not mean keeping them under control. The unexpected keeps popping up. Tonight: Defer to a loved one on plans.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH You might not be sure of the next move. Ask questions. Get feedback. This combination will help you gain a better grasp on what needs to be done. Tonight: Listen to someone you see every day for a suggestion.
© 2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.