Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms, especially in the morning. A few storms may be severe. High 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.