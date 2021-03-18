Sunday, March 21
Sewell Valley Baptist Church, 1444 James River and Kanawha Turnpike, Rainelle; Spring Sing; with the Gospel Harmony Boys featuring Mrs. Evelyn Brackman; 10 a.m. For more information call 304-438-5633.
Rhodell Revival Center, 7115 Coal City Rd.; Rhodell Light the Fire Again Revival; March 21-March 25; 7 p.m. nightly; speaker Evangelist Karen Hairston.
Sunday, March 28
Sewell Valley Baptist Church, 1444 James River and Kanawha Turnpike, Rainelle; Spring Revival; today through Friday, April 2; speaker, Evangelist Jake D’Andrea; Sunday, 10 and 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Monday-Friday, 7 p.m. nightly. For more information call 304-438-5633.
Saturday, April 3
New Life Baptist Church, Hinton Rd., White Oak; drive-thru Easter program; 2 to 4 p.m.; first 100 children to receive a goodie bag; for more information, call 304-575-3617.