Prep Golf
Region 3 results
at Greenbrier Elks
Team scores
1. George Washington 233, 2. Woodrow Wilosn 237, 3. Greenbrier East 251, 4. Oak Hill 263
No team score: St. Albans, Capital, Riverside, South Charleston
Individual results (Top 3 scores count)
GW: Anderson Goldman 76, Emma Nicol 78, Austin Willard 79, Mario Palumbo 82
WW: Mary Denny 78, Jonah Wilson 79, Zan Hill 80, Tucker Lambert 91
GE: Kyle Ballard 81, Landon Hoover 83, Zach Patton 87, Hayden Yates 87
OH: Jack Hayes 78, ane Wolfe 88, Vayden Cox 97, Ian Maynor 117
SA: Jayce Feazelle 92, Kaleb Smith 106
Champion George Washington and runner-up Woodrow Wilson advance to the state tournament Oct. 6-7 on the Spedidel Course at Wheeling’s Oglebay Park. George Washington’s Anderson Goldman was the medalist with a 76. Oak Hill’s Jack Hayes (78) and Greenbrier East’s Kyle Ballard (81) qualified for the state tournament as individuals.
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, October 1
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Port Adelaide, Qualifying Final ‥1
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Louisville
6 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Notre Dame
8 p.m.
ACCN — Florida State at Virginia Tech
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Kansas State at West Virginia
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, First Round, Seaview Golf Club, Galloway, N.J.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, First Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
6:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, Second Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Bellator 247: Kate Jackson vs. Denise Kielholtz (Flyweights), Milan
MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — National League Wild Card Series: Cincinnati at Atlanta, Game 2
2 p.m.
ABC — National League Wild Card Series: Miami at Chicago Cubs, Game 2
3 p.m.
ESPN — American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, Game 3
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — National League Wild Card Series: St. Louis at San Diego, Game 2
7 p.m.
ESPN — American League Wild Card Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 3 (if necessary)
10 p.m.
ESPN — National League Wild Card Series: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, Game 2
NFLN FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.
NFLN — Denver at NY Jets
RUGBY
5:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Penrith, Qualifying Final
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11 a.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Group Stage Draw
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Roland Garros, Paris
5 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Roland Garros, Paris ---