Prep Golf

Region 3 results

at Greenbrier Elks

Team scores

1. George Washington 233, 2. Woodrow Wilosn 237, 3. Greenbrier East 251, 4. Oak Hill 263

No team score: St. Albans, Capital, Riverside, South Charleston

Individual results (Top 3 scores count)

GW: Anderson Goldman 76, Emma Nicol 78, Austin Willard 79, Mario Palumbo 82

WW: Mary Denny 78, Jonah Wilson 79, Zan Hill 80, Tucker Lambert 91

GE: Kyle Ballard 81, Landon Hoover 83, Zach Patton 87, Hayden Yates 87

OH: Jack Hayes 78, ane Wolfe 88, Vayden Cox 97, Ian Maynor 117

SA: Jayce Feazelle 92, Kaleb Smith 106

Champion George Washington and runner-up Woodrow Wilson advance to the state tournament Oct. 6-7 on the Spedidel Course at Wheeling’s Oglebay Park. George Washington’s Anderson Goldman was the medalist with a 76. Oak Hill’s Jack Hayes (78) and Greenbrier East’s Kyle Ballard (81) qualified for the state tournament as individuals.

On TV

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, October 1

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Port Adelaide, Qualifying Final ‥1

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Louisville

6 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Notre Dame

8 p.m.

ACCN — Florida State at Virginia Tech

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Kansas State at West Virginia

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, First Round, Seaview Golf Club, Galloway, N.J.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, First Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

6:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, Second Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Bellator 247: Kate Jackson vs. Denise Kielholtz (Flyweights), Milan

MLB BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — National League Wild Card Series: Cincinnati at Atlanta, Game 2

2 p.m.

ABC — National League Wild Card Series: Miami at Chicago Cubs, Game 2

3 p.m.

ESPN — American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, Game 3

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — National League Wild Card Series: St. Louis at San Diego, Game 2

7 p.m.

ESPN — American League Wild Card Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 3 (if necessary)

10 p.m.

ESPN — National League Wild Card Series: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, Game 2

NFLN FOOTBALL

8:20 p.m.

NFLN — Denver at NY Jets

RUGBY

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Penrith, Qualifying Final

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Group Stage Draw

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Roland Garros, Paris

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Roland Garros, Paris ---

