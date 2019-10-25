Independence 14, Shady Spring 6
Brady Rodger’s fumble recover in the second half led to a Kyler Linksweiler touchdown as Independence Middle School capped (5-3) off its season with a 14-6 win over county rival Shady Spring (4-4). Trey Bowers scored Indy’s first touchdown while Shady’s lone score came on a pass from Michael Green to Jackson Williams.
Mount View 42, Wyoming East 8
Tybrez Clements scored four touchdowns as Mount View defeated Wyoming East 42-8. Dylan Burks’ kickoff return for a touchdown to open the game was Wyoming East’s lone score.
Trap Hill 44, Sherman 30
Jay Dickens scored four touchdowns as Trap Hill rolled over Sherman 44-30 Thursday night.
Trap Hill improves to 6-1 and will finish its season Nov. 3 against Mount View.
Western Greenbrier 39, Peterstown 0
Western Greenbrier defeated Peterstown 39-0 to advance to the Bluegrass Conference Championship for the third straight year.
Cameron Shrewsbery scored two touchdowns including an interception return for a score in the win for Western Greenbrier.
It will host Summers County in the championship Wednesday in Crawley.