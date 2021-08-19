Today
Rhodell Revival Center, 7115 Coal City Rd., Rhodell; Thursday and Friday; “And Suddenly” Holy Ghost Explosion; speaker, Evangelist Dalton Harper; revival Aug. 19th; 7 p.m.; 2nd Annual Men’s Conference; Aug. 20 and 21; Friday’s speaker, Apostle Fred Stapleton of NC and Apostle Mike Reed; 7 p.m.; Saturday’s speakers, Prophet Steven Rocco of Connecticut, Assistant Pastor BK Thompson, Care Pastor Stephen Walls Sr.; 6 p.m. For information or transportation, call 681-207-6084.
Saturday, Aug. 21
The St. Paul Baptist Temple Church, 129 Rice St., Beckley; Anniversary Committee presents an outdoor event with live music and vendors; vendors and booth spaces are $10 (what you make is your profit); tables are $5 or you can bring your own. For more information or would like to render music or purchase a booth space call Sister Leah Coats at 304-640-0224, Minister Angie Riddick at 304-222-0896 or Sister Evangeline Reed at 304-719-7212.
New Life Baptist Church, Hinton Rd., White Oak; Back to School Bash; 5 p.m.; food, fun, games and movie; call 304-575-3617 for information.
Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; Whiting fish dinner and hot dogs for sale; with the trimmings; dinner, $8, hot dogs, $1; call Pastor Randy Anderson 304-890-3561 for orders and delivery.
Sunday, Aug. 22
Sewell Valley Baptist Church, 1444 James River Kanawha Turnpike, Rainelle; Missions Conference with H.E.L.P. Ministries, today through Wednesday; special singing nightly; Sunday, 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and evening at 6:30 p.m.; Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m.; all welcome.
Bradley Freewill Baptist Church, Bradley; Youth Sunday; special singing by Karen James; 11 a.m.
First Baptist Church White Sulphur Springs, 10 Church St., White Sulphur Springs; Pastor Rev. Greg E. Scott’s 12th Anniversary Celebration; guest speaker, Rev. D.J. Deskins; 11 a.m.; dinner following service; make donations payable to Rev. Greg E. Scott; for more information call 304-308-8618.
Monday, Aug. 23
Arnett Chapel; Revival Aug. 23-27; speaker Evangelist Audie Murphy; 7 p.m. nightly; singers nightly; tonight, Grace Parks; Tuesday, God’s Anointed; Wednesday, Rick Lilly; Thursday, The Grimmetts; Friday, Jim and Tina Farnsworth.
New Life Baptist Church, Hinton Rd., White Oak; today through Aug. 27; speaker, Evangelist Billy Pate; special singing nightly; 7 p.m. nightly. For information, call 304-252-4687.
Fairview Freewill Baptist Church; revival; today through Aug. 28; 7 p.m. nightly; speaker Evangelist Wayne Peters; singing nightly
Sunday, Aug. 29
Sewell Valley Baptist Church, 1444 James River Kanawha Turnpike, Rainelle; Homecoming; featuring the Kingsmen Quartet; speaker Brother Barry Daniel; singing Sunday morning, 10 a.m.; preaching, 11 a.m.; a meal following the service in the gymnasium.
Kopperston Freewill Baptist Church, Kopperston; speaker Brother Jerry Vance; 2 p.m.; dinner served following service.