PREP FOOTBALL

Local Schedule

Friday, Sept. 10

Man at Westside

Meadow Bridge at Midland Trail

Wyoming East at Nicholas County, moved to Sept. 24

Oak Hill at Princeton

Poca at Independence, ccd.

Pocahontas County at Greenbrier West

Robert C. Byrd at Greenbrier East

Van at Richwood, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.

Woodrow Wilson at Parkersburg South

Saturday, Sept. 11

PikeView at Liberty, noon

Summers County at Shady Spring, 3 p.m.

PREP SOCCER

Boys Schedule

Sept. 9

Princeton at Woodrow Wilson, 7:30 p.m.

Bluefield at Shady Spring, 7:30 p.m.

Greenbrier East at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Nicholas County at Webster County, 8 p.m.

Midland Trail at Braxton County, 8 p.m.

James Monroe at Poca, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 11

Bridgeport at Greenbrier East, 2 p.m.

Ripley at Oak Hill, 1 p.m.

Midland Trail at Mingo Central, 8 p.m.

Girls Schedule

 

Sept. 9

James Monroe at Poca, 5:30 p.m.

Midland Trail at Braxton County, 6 p.m.

Nicholas County at Webster County, 6 p.m.

Bluefield at Shady Spring, 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 10

Hedgesville at Oak Hill, 6 p.m.

Sept. 11

Hedgesville at Greenbrier East, 10:30 a.m.

James Monroe at Sherman, 6 p.m.

Midland Trail at Mingo Central, 6 p.m.

Nicholas County at Point Pleasant, TBA

Ripley at Oak Hill, 11 a.m.

Wheeling Park at Woodrow Wilson, 11 a.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Local Schedules

 

Sept. 9

Greenbrier East at James Monroe, 6 p.m.

Summers County, River View at Oak Hill, 6 p.m.

Nicholas County, Independence at Greenbrier West, 5:30 p.m.

Shady Spring, Greater Beckley Christian, Westside at PikeView, 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 11

Summers County, James Monroe, Westside at River View tournament, TBD

Greenbrier West at Rumble Between the Regions, Ravenswood, 10 a.m.

