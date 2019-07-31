100th West Virginia Amateur
Old White TPC at The Greenbrier
Round 1
Chris Williams 67
Jacob Nickell 68
Philip Reale 68
Noah Mullens 70
Tad Tomblin 70
Woody Woodward 70
Walker Dent 71
Cam Roam 71
David Dent 72
Owen Elliott 72
Patrick Smith 72
Alex Easthom 73
Landon Perry 73
Jeremy Vallet 73
Mason Williams 73
Chandler Beavers 74
Christian Boyd 74
Justin Estep 74
Mitch Hoffman 74
Joseph Kalaskey 74
Jeff McGraw 74
Ed Morrison 74
Bryan Myers 74
Robert Vanni 74
Josh Arbaugh 75
Steve Fox 75
Thomas Frazier 75
Jim Grimmett 75
Brett Laxton 75
Christian Mckisic 75
Ryan Bilby 76
Joseph Blalock 76
Pat Carter 76
Jess Ferrell 76
Nick Fleming 76
Mason Kidwell 76
Cole Moore 76
Marco Oliverio 76
Jared Porter 76
Chris Bohach 77
Clark Craig 77
Todd Duncan 77
Jackson Hill 77
Peyton Moore 77
Isaac Prine 77
Mitch Roush 77
Verne Willits 77
Adam Yeager 77
Christopher Neighbors 78
Ian Patrick 78
Harold Payne 78
Trenton Roush 78
Davis Scraggs 78
Adam Straight 78
Chase Wolfe 78
Ryan Bashfour 79
Nick Biesecker 79
Joseg Dransfield 79
Carson Proffitt 79
Joseph Ranieri 79
Jeffrey Whitman 79
Marik Cross 80
Will Johnson 80
Mike Koreski 80
Brad Maynard 80
Chase Preston 80
Rico Simonetti 80
Jay Woodward 80
Aaron Boggs 81
Ryan Butcher 81
Drew Green 81
Pete Kurelac 81
Steven Nutter 81
Hop White 81
Sean Covich 82
Chris Daniels 82
Steve Eckert 82
Barrett Evans 82
Buck Gower 82
Todd Harris 82
Brian Hass 82
Bobby Jones 82
Pat Parker 82
Noah Seivertson 82
Steve Thacker 82
Timothy Tedrick 83
Terry Warner 83
Tyler Adkins 84
P.J. Ball 84
Charles Blankenship 84
Jason Brogan 84
Wesley Byrd 84
Joel Suder 84
Timothy Toler 84
Zach Goad 85
J.R. Scott 85
Chase Viothofer 85
Carson Fox 86
John Kingora 86
Jesse Lowe 86
Ayden Wyckoff 86
Drew Call 87
Jonathan Handy 87
Bailey Beckwith 88
Gavin Bonievich 88
Chris Christian 88
Ricky Dingess 88
Ethan Hefner 88
Michael Mitchell 88
Adam Sholes 89
Wyatt Burgess 90
Spencer Didion 90
Tanner Dorsey 90
James Metz 90
David Eller 92
Dylan Mumaw 92
Jared Taylor 92
Samuel Mullins 93
Jimmy Hawkins 98
John Cleavenger DQ
TRANSACTIONS LIST
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed OF Dwight Smith, Jr. on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Chandler Shepherd from Norfolk (IL). Claimed INF José Rondón off waivers from the Chicago White Sox.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned OF Ryan Cordell and RHP Dylan Covey to Charlotte (IL). Reinstated SS Tim Anderson from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Carson Fulmer from Charlotte.
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed OF Christin Stewart on the seven-day concussion IL. Recalled OF Victor Reyes from Toledo (IL). Selected C Jake Rogers from Toledo. Announced C Bobby Wilson has cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Toledo.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated RHP JC Ramirez from the 10-day IL. Designated LHP Adam McCreery for assignment.
TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired LHP Kolby Allard from the Atlanta Braves for RHP Chris Martin.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded RHP David Phelps and conditional cash to the Chicago Cubs for RHP Thomas Hatch. Recalled RHP Sean Reid-Fole from Buffalo (IL). Announced OF Dalton Pompey has cleared waivers and been assigned outright to Buffalo.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Jacob Webb to the GCL Braves for a rehab assignment.
CHICAGO CUBS — Transferred LHP Xavier Cedeño to the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Pedro Strop on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 27. Recalled RHP Duane Underwood Jr. from Iowa (PCL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Tony Gonsolin. Optioned RHP Josh Sborz to Oklahoma City (PCL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent LHP Brent Suter to the AZL Brewers Blue for a rehab assignment.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHPs Alex McRae and Montana DuRapau to Indianapolis (IL). Recalled RHPs Geoff Hartlieb and Yefry Ramirez from Indianapolis. Suspended bullpen coach Euclides Rojas for two games because of what it termed a contract violation.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled OF Lane Thomas from Memphis (PCL). Claimed LHP Adalberto Mejia off waivers from the L.A. Angels. Transferred INF Jedd Gyorko to the 60-day IL. Sent OF Marcell Ozuna to Memphis for a rehab assignment.
American Association
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHP Dugan Darnell.
MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Signed RHP Colby Morris.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed INF Steve Pascual.
Atlantic League
HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Signed 2B Marquis Riley.
SOMERSET PATRIOTS — Released RHP Ryan Kussmaul.
SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Signed 1B D.J. Peterson.
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Brandyn Sittinger. Released RHP Malcolm Grady.
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed LHP George Faue. Released RHP Patrick Baker and RHP Reece Calvert.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed UT Dondrei Hubbard and RHP David Lemasters.
RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Keenan Bartlett.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Trevin Eubanks.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed LHP Nick Durazo and INF Yeltsin Guidino.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed OF Zach Rheams. Released OF Justin Smith.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Named Leah McNabb managing director of NBA Canada.
ATLANTA HAWKS — Promoted Tori Miller to assistant general manager of College Park (NBAGL).
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed F Dragan Bender.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Andre Branch to a one-year contract. Removed LB Dante Booker from the PUP list.
CHICAGO BEARS — Removed DB Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and OL T.J. Clemmings from the PUP list.
DETROIT LIONS — Released WR Brandon Reilly. Signed DT Fredrick Jones.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived LB Drew Lewis and G William Poehls. Signed WR Roger Lewis and G Ian Silberman.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Martez Ivey. Released OL Cole Croston.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived/injured DB Chris Campbell. Placed RB Javorius Allen on IR.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived DT Ronald Ollie and TE Erik Swoope. Signed DT Ethan Westbrooks.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Added DB Bryce Bartlett and LB DJ Calhoun to the practice roster.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Announced the retirement of F Chris Kunitz, who will remain with the club as player development adviser.
MINNESOTA WILD — Fired general manager Paul Fenton. Named assistant general manager Tom Kurvers acting general manager.
American Hockey League
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Lewis Zerter-Gossage.
LACROSSE
National Lacrosse League
BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed G Matt Vinc to a three-year contract.
SOCCER
U.S. SOCCER — Announced the resignation of women’s national team coach Jill Ellis.
Major League Soccer
MLS — Suspended Real Salt Lake coach Mike Petke for two additional MLS games, three MLS games total, and issued a $25,000 fine for the use of unacceptable and offensive language as well as repeated confrontational misconduct towards match officials after a Leagues Cup match on Wednesday, July 24.
ORLANDO CITY — Agreed to terms with F Mauricio Pereyra.
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Acquired F Andres Rios.
TORONTO FC — Signed F Nicolas Benezet.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Agreed to terms with G Maxime Crépeau on a contract extension through 2022.
USL Championship
OTTAWA FURY — Added F Hadji Barry.
COLLEGE
CONFERENCE CAROLINAS — Named Jill Weston assistant commissioner.
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Named Lauren Johnson assistant women’s basketball coach.
GRAND CANYON —Announced the resignation of Mike Vaught athletic director.
HOBART — Named Stephen Brundage assistant lacrosse coach.
LAMAR — Named Janell Howland women’s golf coach.
RUTGERS — Named Mike Larkin special assistant to the head coach and Ben Asher director of basketball operations and recruiting.
UCONN — LB Eli Thomas will not return to the football team.