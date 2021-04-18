PREP BASEBALL
Midland Trail 10,
Greater Beckley 0
hico — Midland Trail swept a doubleheader against Greater Beckley Christian Saturday, winning both contests 10-0.
Bo and Cy Persinger were stellar on the mound for the Patriots with Cy striking out 14 in his complete game start while Bo fanned 12.
Cade Kincaid and Bo Persinger each hit home runs in the win for the Patriots while Greater Beckley was held to just one hit in both contests.
Trail will host Clay County on Saturday.
Game 1
MT: 305 11x x — 10 9 0
GB: 000 00x x — 0 1 0
Pitching — MT: C. Persinger (5); GB: Miller (5). WP: Persinger, LP: Miller. Hitting — MT: B. Persinger 2-3 (HR, RBI), Boggs 3-4 (2B, 3B, RBI), Kincaid 1-3 (HR, 2 RBI), C. Persinger 1-2 (RBI), Vines 1-2 (RBI), Harrell 1-3 (3 RBI); GB: Prather 1-3.
Game 2
MT: 323 02x x — 10 9 0
GB: 000 00x x — 0 1 5
Pitching — MT: B. Persinger (5); GB: Prather (5). WP: Persinger, LP: Prather. Hitting — MT: Boggs 2-3, (2 RBI) Kincaid 1-4 (RBI), C. Persinger 1-3 (2B, 2 RBI), Bigham 1-3, Sheaves 1-1, Vines 1-2 (RBI), Ewing 1-2 (2B, RBI), Harrell 1-3 (2B, RBI).