VBS
July 12-16: Ronceverte Baptist Church, 437 W. Main St., Ronceverte; “Alpine Ascent - Find Strength in God’s Word”; snacks, games, songs and crafts; 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.; classes for nursery age children through those who have completed 6th grade; adult class; (children 3 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian; for more information call 304-647-4067.
Sunday, July 11
Faith Temple of Deliverance TPC, 119 Deegans St., Beckley; initial sermon of Brother Terah McDowell of Charlotte, NC; “Walking Into Destiny”; 4 p.m.; for transportation call 304-256-0222.
Maple Fork Baptist Church, 1288 Maple Fork Rd., Mount Hope; will return to normally scheduled services; Sunday School, 9:45 a.m., morning worship service, 11 a.m.; evening worship service, 6 p.m.; prayer meeting and Bible study every Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Friday, July 16
Rhodell Revival Center, 7115 Coal City Rd., Rhodell; 2nd Annual Women’s Conference; today, speakers, Apostle Robin Davis of Gallagher, WV and Evangelist Karen Hairston of Fayetteville; 7 p.m.; Saturday’s speakers, Pastor Taletha Reed Assistant Pastor and Prophetess Tara Thompson and keynote speaker, Evangelist Cindy Gilliam of Westminister, SC; 6 p.m.; dinner following service on Friday and Saturday; Sunday, July 18th service will be at noon and 6 p.m.; speaker, Evangelist Cindy Gilliam of Westminister, SC; for more information or transportation call 681-207-6084.
Saturday, July 17
Chestnut Knob Baptist Church, 1745 Chestnut Knob Rd., Layland; Gospel Singing Jubilee; 11 a.m.; free lunch in the Auxiliary Building around noon; more singing in the afternoon.
Lochgelly Baptist Church, 1 1/2 mile off Rt. 19 on Lochgelly Rd.; Country Gospel Recording Artist Shellum Cline and Heavens Harmony in concert; 6 p.m.; for more information or transportation call 304-237-3858.
Monday, July 19
Chestnut Knob Baptist Church, 1745 Chestnut Knob Rd., Layland; revival through July 24; speaker, Jerry Tyree; 7 p.m.; special singers nightly.
Friday, July 23
Mt. Olivet Family Camp, Hinton; family camp will start July 23 through 29th; Mt. Olivet Camp is located on Madams Creek. For more information call Danny Harris at 304-466-0640 or 304-673-8023.