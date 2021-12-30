Friday, Dec. 31
Faith Temple of Deliverance Church, 119 Deegans St., Beckley; New Year’s Eve service; guest speaker, Pastor Melanie Palmer Wright of Baltimore, Md.; 10 p.m.; for more information call Bishop BL Tunstalle, 304-256-0222.
Welcome Baptist Church, 206th Eighth St., Beckley; New Year’s Eve service; 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 9
Maple Fork Baptist Church, 1288 Maple Fork Road, Mount Hope; returning to normal service times; Sunday school, Sunday morning worship, 11 a.m.; Sunday morning children’s church, 11 a.m. in the Youth Center Gym; Sunday evening worship service 6 p.m.; Wednesday prayer meeting and Bible study, 7 p.m.