Vacation Bible School
June 6-11: New Live Baptist Church, 935 Hinton Rd., White Oak; 6 to 8:30 p.m.; games, food, crafts and fun; admission is a non-perishable food for our Food Pantry; everyone is welcome; call 304-252-4687.
June 6-10: Bradley Freewill Baptist Youth Camp, Appalachian Heights Road; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; contact Nathan James at 304-207-2272 for more information.
Saturday, June 4
Catholic Church of Mary Immaculate, near Williamsburg in Greenbrier County; 1st Saturday devotions with daily Mass to follow, 11 a.m.; followed by a covered dish dinner on the grounds; for more information or directions call 304-536-1813 or Knights of Columbus Greenbrier Valley Council at 304-645-1373.
Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; Whiting fish dinner, BBQ rib dinner, friend wing ding dinner and hot dogs for sale; for cost and delivery call 304-890-3561.
Sunday, June 12
Bradley Freewill Baptist Church, Bradley; Homecoming; 11 a.m.; dinner following worship service; no Sunday School and no evening service.