all games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted
Sept. 18 vs. PikeView
Sept. 25 vs. Montcalm
Oct. 2 Open
Oct. 9 vs. River View
Oct. 16 at Midland Trail
Oct. 23 at Liberty
Oct. 30 vs. Nicholas County
Nov. 6 at Summers County
Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 81F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 66F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: September 3, 2020 @ 3:41 am
Edith Elaine Conley Miller Greenhill, 73, of Oceana, WV, passed away August 28, 2020. She was born March 29, 1947 in Welch, WV, to the late Estel and Floretta Conley. Survivors include her daughter, Crystal Miller; sister, Theda Conley Lemons; and several nieces and nephews. No services per …
Stanley William Taylor, 92, of Rainelle, passed away peacefully in the presence of his daughter Debbie Kay and son Stanley. In addition to his children, survivors include grand-children Jennifer Tyrell and husband Movell Tyrell, Elizabeth Pike and James Pike, great-granddaughters Jada, Layla…