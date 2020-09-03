all games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted

Sept. 18 vs. PikeView

Sept. 25 vs. Montcalm

Oct. 2 Open

Oct. 9 vs. River View

Oct. 16 at Midland Trail

Oct. 23 at Liberty

Oct. 30 vs. Nicholas County

Nov. 6 at Summers County

