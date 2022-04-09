Today
First Baptist Church of Rainelle, 345 Seventh Street, Rainelle; Second Annual Community Drive Thru Easter Celebration; between 2 and 4 p.m.; a journey through the life of Christ, begin at First Baptist Church of Rainelle to receive a detailed map; travel through town to experience Easter; other churches have come together to celebrate Jesus. The event is free, giveaways, prizes and much more. For more information call 304-438-6311.
Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; Fried whiting fish dinner, $8, BBQ rib dinner, $10, Fried wing ding dinner, $8 and hot dog, $1 with the works; for order and delivery call 304-890-3561.
Sunday, April 10
Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Oak Hill; the Catholic Youth Group presents the “Living Stations of the Cross in Silhouette”; 6:30 p.m. It will also be streamed on the SSPP Church Facebook page.
Thursday, April 14
Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 142 Mool Ave., Beckley; last 7 sayings of Jesus on the cross; various speakers; today and Friday; 7 p.m. nightly.
Friday, April 15
Bradley Freewill Baptist Church, Bradley; Good Friday service; special singing; 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 16
Manna House Ministries, 700 F St., Beckley; Pre-Easter Program featuring Lil Blair and The Fantastic Volinaires of Detroit, Mich., and The Gospel Singaleers of Beckley; 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m.; free will offering taken; New Life Baptist Church, Hinton Rd., White Oak; drive thru Easter program; 2 to 4 p.m.; weather permitting, goodie bags will be given out. For more information call 304-575-3617. Brought to you for The City of Beckley by Pastor Randy Anderson.
Maple Fork Baptist Church, 1288 Maple Fork Rd., Mount Hope; Easter Party and Egg-unt for children of all ages in the Youth Center Gym, noon to 2 p.m.
Sunday, April 17
Bradley Freewill Baptist Church, Bradley; Sunrise Service; special speaker; 6 a.m.
Friday, April 22
St. Thomas Episcopal Church — fried tilapia “walk in to go” dinners by the Greenbrier Valley Council Knights of Columbus in Butler Hall of St. Thomas Episcopal Church on West Main Street in White Sulphur Springs from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The “walk in to go” dinners allow those who wish to eat together to use the few tables. Table service not provided but the tables will be sanitized after each use. Dinners will be available today, and April 29. Dinners are $13 each or two for $25. For more information, call the Catholic Churches of the Greenbrier Valley 304-536-1813 or the Knights of Columbus 304-645-1373.
Saturday, April 30
Sewell Valley Baptist Church, 1444 James River Kanawha Turnpike, Rainelle; singing featuring The Whisnants; 7 p.m.; for more information call 304-438-5633.
Monday, May 2
Maple Fork Baptist Church, 1288 Maple Fork Rd., Mount Hope; spring revival May 2-6; speaker Evangelist Dale Vance; services begin at 7 p.m. each evening; special singers nightly.