oak hill — Dave Moneypenny relates Oak Hill’s time off as studying for a test.
After setbacks on the color map led to Oak Hill playing its first game five weeks into the season, the Red Devils have had plenty of time to study, and the results look good.
Oak Hill overcame an early 10-0 deficit at home Friday night, storming back and holding on for a 42-35 win over Class AAA foe Greenbrier East.
“I don’t know that the time off was a good thing, but we tried to make it as positive as we can,” Moneypenny, the first-year Oak Hill head coach said. “No one has given up and we want to get better. It’s hard to grade a test if you don’t take it. That’s what these Friday nights are — they’re tests. We grade them and figure out what we need to work on to get better for the following Friday. I think we did pretty well on this test.”
The game went back and forth throughout and wasn’t decided until Oak Hill’s defense held the Spartans at the six-yard line in the final seconds.
Te-amo Shelton carried for 200 yards and four touchdowns for the Red Devils (2-0). Omar Lewis for 136 and a score.
Colby Piner continued his big season for Greenbrier East with 153 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He also returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown. Noah Dotson kicked a pair of 21-yard field goals.
GE: 17 3 8 7 — 35
OH: 14 7 7 14 — 42
First quarter
GE: Piner 14 rush (Dotson PAT) 10:54
GE: Dotson 21-yd FG, 7:40
OH: Hall 50-yard pass from Lawhorn (Vargo-Thomas PAT)
OH: Shelton 41 rush (PAT Vargo-Thomas)
GE: Piner 90-yard kickoff return (Dotson PAT), 3:13
Second quarter
OH: Lewis 22 rush (Vargo-Thomas PAT), 6:53
GE: Dotson 21-yard field goal, 3:12
Third quarter
GE: Wilson 15 rush (Baker rush), 5:42
OH: Shelton 10 rush (Vargo-Thomas PAT), :06
Fourth quarter
GE: Piner 39 rush (Dotson PAT), 8:33
OH: Shelton 81 rush (Vargo-Thomas PAT) 8:19
OH: Shelton 2 rush (Vargo-Thomas PAT), 1:47
Individual statistics
Rushing — GE: Davis 8-32, Piner 18-153, Wilson 8-67, Baker 4-21, McNeeley 3-(minus-9); OH: Shelton 17-200, Farrow 7-64, Lewis 9-136, Sedlock 6-13, Hall 3-19, Lawhorn 5-29, Selvey 1-(minus-3).
Passing — GE: Davis 1-5-40-0-0, Baker 1-3-8, McNeeley 2-6-34; OH: Lawhorn 1-6-50-0-1
Receiving — GE: Piner 3-73, Bragg 1-9; OH: Hall 1-50.
Huntington 41,
Woodrow Wilson 12
Devin Jackson returned the opening kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown for one of four big-play scores and Huntington defeated Woodrow Wilson 41-12 for its first win of the season.
Woodrow was able to recover three fumbles and forced the Highlanders to punt five times. But there were moments that looked a bit more like what Huntington fans are used to seeing.
Sophomore quarterback Gavin Lochow scored on a 70-yard run in the first quarter, and his 73-yard touchdown pass to Jackson gave the Highlanders a 35-6 lead with 6:21 left in the third quarter.
Woodrow quarterback Maddex McMillen was 26-of-44 for 262 yards and two touchdowns, including a perfect pass to Jace Colucci for a 40-yard TD to get the Flying Eagles to within 14-6 with 5:40 to play in the first quarter. His other went 29 yards to Tylai Kimble with 2:29 to play.
The Highlanders did intercept McMillen three times, including a 77-yard pick-six by freshman Mikey Johnson on the last play of the game.
Williamstown 15,
Summers County 12
hinton — Class A No. 7 Williamstown blocked a Summers County field goal attempt in the final seconds preserve a 15-12 over the co-No. 10 Bobcats.
Keandre Sarver made a big catch in heavy traffic at the 10-yard line to set the Bobcats up before Williamstown made its big play.
Andre Merriam-Harshaw had 123 yards on 13 carries for Summers. Logan Fox threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Sarver and scored on a 6-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Trevor Oates ran 33 times for 176 yards and a touchdown for the Yellow Jackets.
W: 0 7 0 8 — 15
SC: 6 0 0 6 — 12
First quarter
SC: Keandre Sarver 15 pass from Logan Fox (kick failed)
Second quarter
W: Rickie Allen 1 run (Garret Hill kick)
Fourth quarter
SC: Fox 6 run (rush failed)
W: Trevor Oates 6 run (Brayden Modesitt rush)
Statistics:
Rushing: (W) Oates 33-176, Allen 7-26, Modesitt 7-68; (SC) Andre Merriam-Harshaw 13-123, Willie Dodson 3-6, Sarver 10-24, Fox 9-21
Passing: (W) Modesitt 3-8-0-33-0; (SC) Fox 6-12-0-69-2
Receiving: (W) Oates 1-8, Lois Goodnow 1-16, Allen 1-6; (SC) Sarver 5-62, Merriam-Harshaw 1-7
Greenbrier West 58, Pocahontas County 0
dunmore — Noah Brown ran for 184 yards and four touchdowns to lead Class A No. 3 Greenbrier West to a 58-0 victory over Pocahontas County.
Brown scored on runs of 3, 6, 3 and 50 yards as the Cavaliers (6-0) finished with 595 yards of offense.
The Warriors managed just 23 total yards.
GW: Noah Brown 3 run (Kaiden Pack kick)
GW: Brown 6 run (Pack kick)
GW: Levi Weikle 6 run (kick blocked)
GW: Brown 3 run (Lawson Vaughan pass from Pack)
GW: Brown 50 run (Pack kick)
GW: Vaughan 7 pass from Pack (Pack kick)
GW: Jayden Robinson 55 run (Cole Vandall run)
GW: Josh Jones 27 run (Marcus Adkins run)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — GW: Brown 19-184, Weikle 13-114, Robinson 1-55, Pack 3-47, Jones 1-27, Adkins 1-8, Cole McClung 1-7, Kadin Parker 1-(-4); PC: n/a.
Passing — GW: Pack 7-14-0-157, Vandall 0-1-0-0, Kyle Holliday 0-2-1-0.
Receiving — GW: Vaughan 3-84, Brown 2-29, Parker 1-35, Weikle 1-9.
Braxton County 26,
Nicholas County 7
summersville — Braxton County got touchdowns from four players and defeated Nicholas County 26-7 Friday night.
Jett Cogar led the way with a 34-yard TD pass to Tyler Cox and a 32-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Garrett Kesterson scored the lone touchdown for Nicholas on an 8-yard run in the third quarter.
The Grizzlies are scheduled to host Westside next Friday, Oct. 16.
BC 6 6 8 6 — 26
NC 0 0 7 0 — 7
First quarter
BC: Zak Knight 4 run (run failed), 5:43.
Second quarter
BC: Drew Pritt 64 run (run failed), 4:36.
Third quarter
NC: Garrett Kesterson 8 run (Brayden Short kick), 6:54.
BC: Tyler Cox 34 pass from Jett Cogar (Baine Cogar pass from Jett Cogar), 3:10.
Fourth quarter
BC: Jett Cogar 32 run (pass failed), 1:49.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — BC: Pritt 14-88, J. Cogar 8-70, Justin Paletti 6-33, Knight 3-13; NC: Jordan McKinney 18-70, Kaleb Clark 4-35, Jacob Williams 8-16, Kesterson 2-15.
PASSING — BC: J. Cogar 6-17-0-70; NC: McKinney 9-15-2-64.
RECEIVING — BC: Cox 3-51, B. Cogar 1-12, Logan Conley 1-11, Pritt 1-(-4); NC: Kesterson 5-38, Williams 3-20, Wesley Hill 1-6.
Midland Trail 31, Wayne 20
wayne — Robert Ruffner carried 12 times for 120 yards and two touchdowns as Midland Trail defeated Wayne 31-20 Friday night.
Chris Vines and Liam Gill connected for a pair of touchdowns, and Talon Shockley kicked a 32-yard field goal.
Aaron Sisler finished with nine tackles on defense for the Patriots (2-0).