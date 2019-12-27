Thelma Jeanette Smith Davis, 95, of MacArthur, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019. The family will receive friends Friday, December 27, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Blue Ridge Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Mabscott Holiness Church…