Thursday, Oct. 1
Welcome Baptist Church, 206 8th St., Beckley; today through Sunday; Fresh Fire Explosion, sponsored by Fresh Fire Ministries; theme, Reset, Refocus, Renew; today’s speaker, Pastor Rasonia Herring of Pittsburgh PA, formerly of Beckley, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, speaker, Apostle L. Donell Sims of Decatur, AL, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday , 10:45 a.m., Morning Glory, speaker, Prophetess Tara Thompson of Charleston, Pastor Adrean Sims of Decatur, AL, and Pastor Renardo Paggett of Columbus, Ga.; 6 p.m. evening worship, speaker, Pastor Erica Paggett of Columbus, GA; Sunday morning worship, 10:45 a.m.; Sunday evening, combined worship service; speakers, Bishop D.F. Allen and Prophet BK Thompson of Charleston. For more information call 304-859-4101.
Sunday, Oct. 4
New Life Baptist Church, Hinton Road, White Oak; revival through Wednesday; today, 11 a.m. with evening service at 7 p.m.; speaker, Evangelist Bob Holmes aka Mr. Volleyball; Monday through Wednesday, 7 p.m. nightly; CDC guidelines followed.
Friday, Oct. 9
Faith Temple of Deliverance Church, 119 Deegans St., Beckley; today through Sunday; speaker, Evangelist Karen Hairston of Gospel Lighthouse Church of Fayetteville; 7 p.m. nightly; for more information call 304-256-0222.
Sunday, Oct. 11
Old Fashioned Sewell Valley, 1444 James River Kanawha Tpk., Rainelle; Gospel Sing; featuring, the Dorsey’s. the Lytle’s, the Neal’s, Kings Messengers and Mrs. Evelyn Brackman; 10 and 11 a.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24
Legacy Church, 159 Granby Circle, Beaver; tailgate trunk-or-treat, music and more; 5 to 8 p.m.; attendees may bring a hygiene or non-perishable food item to donate; event on Facebook; for those interested in setting up and passing out candy email legacywvoutreach@gmail.com or call/text 304-553-8244; social distancing will be practiced.