meadow bridge — Logan Hatfield poured in a game-high 20 points and Meadow Bridge defeated Harman 68-48 in the second round of the West Virginia Hometown Invitational Tournament.

Hunter Claypool added 13 and Conner Mullins 12 for the Wildcats (6-3), who will visit Montcalm on Monday.

Clayson Knotts scored 12 and Bryson Shillingburg 11 for Harman (4-5).

 

Harman (4-5)

Clayson Knotts 12, Bryson Shillingburg 11, Joe Fridle 8, Sheridan Bonner 2, Mason Eye 6, Jacob Paugh 9.

Meadow Bridge (6-3)

Hunter Claypool 13, Logan Hatfield 20, Caidan Connor 8, Rian Cooper 5, Conner Mullins 12, Kyle Hinken 3, Jaden Gladwell 3, Seaton Mullins 4.

H 6 19 12 11 — 48

MB 10 24 17 17 — 68

3-point goals — H: 6 (Knotts, Shillingburg, Fridley, Paugh 3); MB: 6 (Claypool, Hatfield, Cooper, C. Mulllins 2, Gladwell). Fouled out — H: Eye.

 

