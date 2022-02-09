Boys
Summers County 45, Meadow Bridge 43
Meadow Bridge — Summers County rallied with a 24-point outburst — including six 3-pointers — in the fourth quarter to squeeze by Meadow Bridge 45-43 Tuesday.
Bryson Keaton buried the game-winning 3-pointer for the Bobcats with :03 left, and Meadow Bridge couldn’t get off a final shot.
Brandon Isaac led the Summers County effort with 21 points, including five 3-point goals.
Jaden Gladwell paced the Wildcats with 14 points, while teammates Seaton Mullins and Rian Cooper chipped in 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Summers County (6-8) hosts Montcalm on Friday.
Meadow Bridge (3-12) visits Richwood at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Summers County (6-8)
Bryson Keaton 6, Brandon Isaac 21, Cruz Testerman 9, Duke Dobson 4, Peyton Miller 4, Ben Lane 1.
Meadow Bridge (3-12)
Rian Cooper 10, Jaden Gladwell 14, Seaton Mullins 12, Conner Mullins 5, Collin Woods 2.
SC: 4 7 10 24 — 45
MB: 8 9 10 16 — 43
3-point goals: SC: 8 (Keaton 2, Isaac 5, Testerman); MB: 7 (Cooper 3, Gladwell 3, C. Mullins).