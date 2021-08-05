Today, Aug. 5
Welcome Baptist Church, 206th Eighth St., Beckley; Pastor’s Anniversary; Aug. 5, 6, and 8th; today’s speaker tba; Aug. 6, First Lady’s Night; Pastor Levi Turner, Calvary Hill Church, Bluefield, VA, 7 p.m.; Aug. 8, speaker Bishop Bobby Tunstalle, Faith Temple of Deliverance, Beckley, 3 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 8
Gospel Chapel, 1134 C&) Dam Rd., Daniels; concert by Daryl Mosley, singer, songwriter and storyteller; free; love offering will be taken; 11 a.m.; Mosley has written three Song of the Year award winners, six of his songs have made it to number one and he has been named twice for Songwriter of the Year; for more information call Patty Lindley at 502-262-0428.
Rhodell Revival Center, 7115 Coal City Rd., Rhodell; morning worship, 12 noon, speaker Apostle Mike Reed; dinner to follow service; evening worship; 6 p.m.; special guest speaker, Evangelist Nathan “house” Housman of New Life Assembly of Summersville. For more information or transportation call 681-207-6084.
Sunday, Aug. 15
Jodie Missionary Baptist Church, Belva; Back to School - Back to Church; 1 p.m.; fun and fellowship.
Saturday, Aug. 21
The St. Paul Baptist Temple Church, 129 Rice St., Beckley; Anniversary Committee presents an outdoor event with live music and vendors; vendors and booth spaces are $10 (what you make is your profit); tables are $5 or you can bring your own. For more information or would like to render music or purchase a booth space call Sister Leah Coats at 304-640-0224, Minister Angie Riddick at 304-222-0896 or Sister Evangeline Reed at 304-719-7212.
Sunday, Aug. 22
Sewell Valley Baptist Church, 1444 James River Kanawha Turnpike, Rainelle; Missions Conference with H.E.L.P. Ministries, today through Wednesday; special singing nightly; Sunday, 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and evening at 6:30 p.m.; Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m.; all are welcome.
Sunday, Aug. 29
Sewell Valley Baptist Church, 1444 James River Kanawha Turnpike, Rainelle; Homecoming; featuring the Kingsmen Quartet; speaker Brother Barry Daniel; singing Sunday morning, 10 a.m.; preaching, 11 a.m.; a meal following the service in the gymnasium.