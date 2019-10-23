GIRLS PREP SECTIONAL SOCCER
Greenbrier East 8, Riverside 1
fairlea — Emma Dotson scored three goals and assisted on two more as Greenbrier East trounced Riverside 8-1 to advance to the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 championship.
Fiona Beery added two goals for the Lady Spartans, while Bailee Blankenship, Maggie Bartenslager and Eleanor McCleod each scored on a piece.
Haidyn Bare scored the lone goal for Riverside.
Greenbrier East will host Woodrow Wilson Thursday in the Region 3, Section 2 championship game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.