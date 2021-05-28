Softball
Oak Hill 16,
Woodrow Wilson 6
Host Oak Hill launched four home runs Thursday en route to a 16-6 conquest of Woodrow Wilson.
A 14-run uprising allowed the Red Devils to rally from a 6-2 deficit and break the contest open in the fourth inning.
For the Red Devils (11-10), Annie Johnson was 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs, Haylee Byers was 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs, Brooke Spangler was 3-for-3 with a homer, a double and two RBIs, and Skylar Richards went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI. Kaylee Mann smacked two doubles and knocked in a pair of runs, and Rachel Peelish drove in two runs.
For Woodrow Wilson (5-15), Brooke Bird was 3-for-3 with an RBI, Kacee Fansler was 2-for-4 and drove in a run, Alexis Smith was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs, and LaNaeyah Ayers was 3-for-3.
Byers earned the pitching win, striking out five and yielding 12 hits and six earned runs.
WW: 031 20 — 6 12 5
OH: 020 (14)x — 16 14 1
Pitching — WW: K. Fansler, P. Bailey and T. McDaniel; OH: H. Byers and H. Jones. WP: Byers, LP: Fansler. Hitting — WW: B. Bird 3-3 (rbi), K. Fansler 2-4 (2b, rbi), A. Smith 2-3 (2 rbi), L. Ayers 3-3, A. Mullins (rbi), N. Meade (rbi); OH: A. Johnson 2-4 (hr, 4 rbi), H. Byers 2-3 (hr, 3 rbi), B. Spangler 3-3 (hr, 2b, 2 rbi), S. Richards 2-4 (hr, rbi), K. Mann 2-4 (2 2b, 2 rbi), R. Peelish 1-2 (2 rbi), B. Linkswiler 1-3, H. Jones 1-3