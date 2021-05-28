Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.