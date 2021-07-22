VBS
July 22-23: Bradley Freewill Baptist Church, Bradley; “Treasured-Discovering You’re Priceless to God”; games, songs, snacks; ages 3 to grade 6; 6 to 8:40 p.m.; for more information call 304-877-5115.
— — —
Friday, July 23
Mt. Olivet Family Camp, Hinton; family camp will start July 23 through 29; Mt. Olivet Camp is on Madams Creek. For more information call Danny Harris at 304-466-0640 or 304-673-8023.
Saturday, July 24
Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, 1343 Lewis St., Charleston, WV; Draya’s Project Food and Clothing Giveaway and Back to School Bash, noon to 3 p.m.