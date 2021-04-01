Thursday, April 1
Sewell Valley Baptist Church, 1444 James River and Kanawha Turnpike, Rainelle; Spring Revival; through Friday, April 2; speaker, Evangelist Jake D’Andrea; 7 p.m. nightly. Call 304-438-5633.
Friday, April 2
Beckley Community United Methodist Church, 217 S. Heber St., Beckley; Good Friday service by Raleigh Shared Ministries; 7 p.m.
Judah Praise Outreach Ministries, 1613 Maxwell Hill Rd., Beckley; Fresh Fire Ministries presents His Passion Remembered: The 7 Last Sayings of Jesus from the Cross; various speakers; special singing; speakers: Evangelist Nathan Housman, Prophetess Tara Thompson, Evangelist Tina Miller, Evangelist Tracie Parker, Sister Diana “Nay” Manns-Carson, Evangelist Angie Pettry, Missionary Vickie Mack & Pastor Janet Hairston; special Music from Mt. Zion Baptist Church & Mime Ministry from Sister Amanda Chaplin and more will be featured; CDC regulations will be followed, masks and temperature checks at the door; 7 p.m.; 681-340-0705.
Saturday, April 3
New Life Baptist Church, Hinton Rd., White Oak; drive-thru Easter program; 2 to 4 p.m.; first 100 children to receive a goodie bag; call 304-575-3617.
Sunday, April 4
Bradley Freewill Baptist Church, 6132 Robert C. Byrd Dr., Bradley; Sunrise service; special speaker; 6 a.m.; call 304-250-8452.