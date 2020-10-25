Independence 42,
Nicholas County 0
Atticus Goodson rushed for 260 yards and forced a fumble as Independence returned to play for the first time in three week with a 42-0 home victory over Nicholas County Friday night.
Despite the time off the Patriots wasted little time getting on the board, finding pay dirt when Goodson scored on a 55-yard rush on the second play from scrimmage. The scoring picked up in the second quarter when quarterback Isaiah Duncan scored on a six yard run and connected with receiver Cyrus Goodson for a 73-yard touchdown on another drive.
Indy took a 21-0 lead into the break and scored three more times in the second half, getting 14-yard touchdown run from Duncan, a 92-yard run from Atticus Goodson and a 16-yard run from Cohen Miller.
The Grizzlies had opportunities to get on the board, but an interception deep in Independence territory neutralized a potential scoring drive late in the first half while a fumble early in the second half, also in Indy territory, ended another threat.
Duncan finished the game with 72 yards on nine carries for two touchdowns while also going 2-of-4 for 83 yards and a touchdown as a passer.
NC: 0 0 0 0 — 0
I: 7 14 14 7 — 42
Scoring plays
First quarter
I: A. Goodson 55 rush (PAT Blackburn), 11:26
Second quarter
I: Duncan 6 rush (PAT Blackburn), 11:05
I: C. Goodson 73-yard pass from Duncan (PAT Blackburn), 8:53
Third quarter
I: Duncan 14 rush (Blackburn PAT), 3:09
I: Goodson 92 rush (Blackburn PAT), :15
Fourth quarter
I: Miller 16 rush (Blackburn PAT), 3:08
Individual statistics
Rushing — NC: Mckinney 16-43, Clark 8-13, Kesterson 1-(minus-5), JP Girod 1-3, Morriston 5-0; I:A. Goodson 18-260, Duncan 9-72, Price 4-14, Bowers 2-27, Miller 6-27, Logan Phallen 1-5.
Passing — McKinney 7-13-73-0-1; I: Duncan 2-4-83-1-0, Phalin 0-1-0-0
Receiving — Hill 2-11, Kesterson 4-46, Clark 1-15, Morriston 1-5; C. Goodson 1-73, A. Goodson 1-10.
George Washington 45, Beckley 42
De’Anthony Wright rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns and George Washington survived a Woodrow Wilson rally in the second half for a 45-42 win at Van Meter Stadium.
The Patriots (2-1) took a 45-14 lead on Wright’s second touchdown with 9:34 to play in the third quarter before the Flying Eagles began a run of touchdowns on four straight possessions.
Quarterback Maddex McMillen found Keynan Cook for a 26-yard touchdown to cut it to 45-21 with 4:36 left in the third, then Cook intercepted Patriots quarterback R.T. Alexander on back-to-back drives. The Flying Eagles converted both into points — McMillen touchdown passes of 89 yards to Jace Colucci and 53 yards to freshman Elijah Redfern to close to 45-35.
Colucci then fell on the ensuing onside kick to set the Eagles up at the GW 35-yard line. On the eighth play of the drive, McMillen hooked up with Colucci again from six yards to make the score 45-42 with 6:07.
Woodrow (1-7) forced GW to punt and got the ball at its 18. Hezekyiah Creasy had a 28-yard carry on third-and-2, and a 34-yard catch by Cook got Woodrow down to the Patriots 9.
A holding call against Woodrow eventually led to fourth down at the 12, where the Eagles lined up for a 29-yard field goal. The kick was just wide left with seven seconds to go.
GW took a knee to preserve the win.
McMillen was 16-of-22 for a school-record 366 yards. He also threw four touchdown passes to tie the school record.
Wide Receiver Jace Colucci also broke a school record with 170 receivng yards, shattering the previous mark set by Micah Hancock and Donte Nabors. He also returned a punt 83 yards for a touchdown.
Alexander was 7-of-20 for 183 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Taran Fitzpatrick had a 74-yard touchdown reception.
Appalachian State commit Michael Hughes kicked a 47-yard field goal that ultimately was the difference in the game.
GW is scheduled host Parkersburg next Friday.
GW 14 24 7 0 — 45
WW: 14 0 13 15 — 42
First quarter
GW: Anthony Valentine 7 run (Michael Hughes kick), 9:30.
WW: Jace Colucci 83 punt return (Jackson Quattrone kick), 4:11.
GW: Valentine 4 run (Hughes kick), 2:52.
WW: Keynan Cook 17 run (Quattrone kick), :57.
Second quarter
GW: Taran Fitzpatrick 74 pass from R.T. Alexander (Hughes kick), :37.
GW: Hughes 47 field goal, 8:28.
GW: Alexander 1 run (Hughes kick), 6:17.
GW: De’Anthony Wright 3 run (Hughes kick), :29.
Third quarter
GW: Wright 16 run (Hughes kick), 9:34.
WW: Cook 26 pass from Maddex McMillen (Quattrone kick), 4:36.
WW: Colucci 89 pass from McMillen (run failed), :11.
Fourth quarter
WW: Elijah Redfern 53 pass from McMillen (Cook pass from McMillen), 9:15.
WW: Colucci 6 pass from McMillen (Quattrone kick), 6:07.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — GW: Wright 18-141, Valentine 8-37, Delviccio Dyess 4-24, Michael Ray 2-14, Alexander 2-(-5); WW: Hezekyiah Creasy 22-128, Cook 5-25, Redfern 3-16, McMillen 4-4.
Passing — GW: Alexander 7-20-2-173; WW: McMillen 16-22-1-366.
Receiving — GW: Fitzpatrick 2-94, John Goetz 2-30, Nathan Harper 2-23, Brody Thompson 1-26; WW: Cook 5-81, Colucci 4-170, Redfern 4-75, Tylai Kimble 4-47.
Sissonville 60,
Greenbrier East 47
fairlea — Despite taking a 14-3 first quarter lead, Class AAA Greenbrier East fell 60-47 to Sissonville at home Friday night.
Sissonville running back Dylan Griffith ran 33 times for 318 yards, scoring three touchdowns for the Indians in the win. Quarterback Jackson Foster also made his mark, rushing 17 times for 126 yards and two touchdowns while throwing for 102 yards and another touchdown.
East wasn’t without its own standouts though. Colby Piner continued his tear, setting the tone for his night by returning the opening kick for 75 yards and a touchdown. On the ground Piner had 16 totes for 200 yards and three more touchdowns, adding six catches for 40 yards.
Quarterback Monquelle Davis also had a solid game for the Spartans, going 10-for-18 in the passing game for 132 yards and a touchdown, adding 72 yards rushing as well.
Despite the first quarter score, the game was back and forth all evening, with East holding a 47-45 lead after Piner’s 20-yard jaunt put them on top with 7:17 left in the fourth quarter, but touchdowns from Griffith and Foster with under five minutes left sealed the deal.
S: 3 18 17 22 — 60
GE: 14 7 14 12 — 47
Scoring plays
First quarter
GE: Piner 75-yard kick return (Kick failed), 11:46
S: Haynes 23-yard Field goal, 7:01
GE: Davis 24 rush (Piner run), 1:42
Second quarter
S: Haynes 40 yard field goal, 10:36
S: Foster 5 rush (Foster rush), 8:53
S: Perdue 16-ayrd pass from Foster (PAT Haynes)
GE: McNeely 51-yard pass from Davis (Dotson PAT), 2:36
Third quarter
S: Foster 29 rush (Haynes kick), 10:12
GE: Wilson 18 rush (Dotson kick), 8:43
S: Griffith 3 rush (Haynes kick), 6:49
GE: Piner 80 rush (Dotson kick), 2:42
S: Haynes 30 field goal, :20
Fourth quarter
GE: Piner 5 rush (Kick failed), 9:58
S: Griffith 35 rush (Haynes kick), 9:21
GE: Piner 20 rush (run failed), 7:17
S: Griffith 9 rush (Foster run), 4:47
S: Foster 7 rush (Haynes kick), 2:02
Individual statistics
Rushing — S: Griifith 33-318, Foster 17-126, Arbogast 3-41; GE: Davis 15-72, Piner 16-200, Wilson 9-60, Baker 3-36
Passing — S: Foster 7-17-102-1; GE: Davis 10-18-132-1
Receiving — S: Hanins 3-54, Perdue 1-15, Murray 2-24, Griffith 1-9; GE: McNeely 2-58, Piner 6-40, Shay 2-34.
Greenbrier West 41, Sherman 14
charmco — Kaiden Pack threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for two more as Class A No. 3 Greenbrier West defeated Sherman 41-14 Friday night.
Pack completed 9 of 17 passes for 171 yards and two interceptions. He also ran 12 times for 86 yards.
Cole McClung rushed for a game-high 145 yards and touchdowns of 11 and 94 yards.
Sherman quarterback David Jarrell was 16-of-38 for 214 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
The Cavaliers (8-0) are scheduled to visit No. 1 Midland Trail next Friday.
S: 0 7 7 0 — 14
GW: 0 13 8 20 — 41
Second quarter
GW: Lawson Vaughan 24 pass from Kaiden Pack (Pack kick)
S: Christopher Winnell 29 pass from David Jarrell (Jarrell kick)
GW: Kyle Holliday 38 pass from Pack (pass failed)
Third quarter
GW: Pack 33 run (Noah Brown run)
S: Timothy Hager 17 pass from Jarrell (Jarrell kick)
Fourth quarter
GW: Pack 20 run (kick failed)
GW: Cole McClung 11 run (Pack kick)
GW: McClung 94 run (Pack kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — S: Jarrell 11-60, Winnell 16-43; GW: McClung 8-145, Pack 12-86, Brown 8-85, Levi Weikle 9-39, Cole Vandall 3-(-3).
Passing — S: Jarrell 16-38-1-214; GW: Pack 9-17-2-171.
Receiving — S: Hager 6-112, Winnell 5-60, Alex Kirk 3-30, Carter Dunfree 2-12.
Bluefield 35,
Oak Hill 9
bluefield — Carson Deeb connected with Brandon Wiley for three touchdown passes to lead Bluefield past Oak Hill 35-9 Friday at Mitchell Stadium.
Wiley caught four passes on the night and three of them went for scores in the first half. He finished with 187 yards receiving, including a 46-yard reception for the first Bluefield touchdown.
Oak Hill opened scoring in the first 15 seconds when the kickoff was returned 77 yards by Leonard Farrow down to the three. After that, Te-Amo Shelton scored for the Red Devils on the first snap.
Wiley then scored his first touchdown followed by a 21-yard touchdown reception with two minutes left in the first quarter.
Less than two minutes into the second quarter Wiley scored from 80 yards out as Deeb had to scramble on a third down. Wiley was left open for a simple reception and then the senior used his agility and speed to find the end zone.
Deeb also connected with Juwaun Green for a 39-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter to put the Beavers up 28-9.
Outside of the opening drive, the Red Devils could not find the end zone the rest off the night turning the ball over on downs three times including coming up a yard short on fourth and goal.
The Red Devils scored on a 22-yard field goal from Ethan Vargo-Thomas in the second quarter after Braxton Hall intercepted a pass and returned it to the Beavers 14-yard line.
Bluefield does not have a game scheduled for this upcoming week and Oak Hill hosts Woodrow Wilson Friday.
OH: 6 3 0 0 — 9
B: 14 7 0 14 — 35
First Quarter
OH — Te-Amo Shelton 3-yard run (kick blocked) 11:45
B — Brandon Wiley 46-yard pass from Carson Deeb (Jackson Wills kick) 10:23
B — Wiley 21-yard pass from Deeb (Wills kick) 2:22
Second Quarter
B — Wiley 80-yard pass from Deeb (Wills kick) 10:43
OH — Ethan Vargo-Thomas 22-yard field goal 3:17
Fourth Quarter
B — Juwaun Green 39-yard pass from Deeb (Wills kick) 9:20
B — Jaeon Flack 3-yard run (Wills kick) 4:29
Individual Statistics
Rushing yards: OH Te-Amo Shelton 18-74, Leonard Farrow 8-67, Logan Lawhorn 10-44, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 7-19, Braxton Hall 4-17, Omar Lewis 6-8, Braylan Thomas 1-6.
B Jaeon Flack 18-83, Jacob Martin 4-34, Brandon Wiley 1-(-2), Shawn Mitchell 1-(-6), Carson Deeb 6-(-16)
Passing: OH Braxton Hall 3-5-0 td-2-2 int; B Carson Deeb 9-14-4 td-287-1 int.
Receiving: OH Leonard Farrow 2-1, Logan Lawhorn 1-1.
Meadow Bridge 64, Montcalm 14
meadow bridge — Meadow Bridge capped off a solid week on homecoming night Friday at Frank Arritt Stadium by thumping visiting Montcalm, 64-14, to notch its second win of the week and hike its record to 3-2.
Quarterback Dustin Adkins connected with teammate Ayden Redden on scoring tosses of 18 and 54 yards to get the offense cranked up, then back Hunter Claypool found the end zone on runs covering 5 and 4 yards, with the latter score being preceded by a Tyler Martin interception on defense. That early flurry put the Generals in a 28-0 hole going into the second period, and they never recovered.
The hosts maintained the pressure in the second. Martin snared a 25-yard TD pass from Adkins — the quarterback’s ninth touchdown pass of the week — and Landon James-Mullins later crossed the goal line from 5 yards away. A two-point conversion run from Conner Mullins on the latter score stretched the cushion to 42-0 with 2:58 remaining until halftime.
Montcalm did have a highlight at the end of the half when Noah White caught a nice halfback pass from Ethan Nichols and raced 50 yards to the end zone.
On the night, Adkins was 5-of-9 for 122 yards and three touchdowns, with Redden hauling in three aerials for 85 yards and two of the six-pointers. Claypool led the ground game with 10 carries for 114 yards and three TDs. Seaton Mullins added 67 yards and a rushing TD.
M (1-7): 0 7 0 7 — 14
MB (3-2): 28 14 14 8 — 64
First quarter
MB: Ayden Redden 18 pass from Dustin Adkins (Tyler Martin pass from Adkins), 8-0, 9:56
MB: Redden 54 pass from Adkins (run failed), 14-0, 6:50
MB: Hunter Claypool 5 run (Redden pass from Adkins), 22-0, 3:51
MB: Claypool 4 run (run failed), 28-0, 3:51
Second quarter
MB: Martin 25 pass from Adkins (pass failed), 34-0, 9:08
MB: Landon James-Mullins 5 run (Conner Mullins run), 42-0, 2:58
M: Noah White 50 pass from Ethan Nichols (Luke Nunn kick), 42-7, 1:06
Third quarter
MB: Claypool 14 run (pass failed), 48-7, 5:58
MB: Seaton Mullins 35 run (Devon Brown run), 56-7, 2:42
Fourth quarter
MB: Tryton Hayes 1 run (Brown run), 64-7, 5:45
M: Nichols 34 run (Nunn kick), 64-14, 3:12
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — M: Grayson Thomason 4-8, Noah White 5-6, Ethan Nichols 7-52-1, Tyler Pigg 4-4, Kevin Robertson 14-(minus-26). MB: Hunter Claypool 10-114-3, Conner Mullins 6-24, Seaton Mullins 5-67-1, Tryton Hayes 2-6-1, Devon Brown 9-27, Landon James-Mullins 4-29-1, Team 2-(minus-11)
PASSING — M: Kevin Robertson 3-15-1-3-0, Ethan Nichols 1-2-0-50-1. MB: Dustin Adkins 5-9-0-122-3, Seaton Mullins 1-1-0-5-0
RECEIVING — M: Noah White 1-50-1, Grayson Thomason 2-6, Hunter Hart 1-(minus-3). MB: Ayden Redden 3-85-2, Tyler Martin 1-25-1, Rian Cooper 1-12, Devon Brown 1-5
TAKEAWAYS — M: None. MB: Tyler Martin (INT)