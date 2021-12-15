Meadow Bridge 47, Midland Trail 42
Host Meadow Bridge rebounded from a season-opening loss to Sherman by turning back Fayette County rival Midland Trail 47-42 on Tuesday.
The Wildcats outscored the Patriots 22-16 in the closing half to emerge with the victory.
Seaton Mullins scored 11 points to pace a balanced Meadow Bridge attack. Conner Mullins and Jaden Gladwell chipped in eight apiece.
Eli Campbell bucketed a game-high 13 points for the Patriots, while teammate Cody Harrell tossed in nine.
Meadow Bridge (1-1) visits Greenbrier West on Friday, Dec. 17.
Midland Trail (0-1) hosts Independence on Thursday, Dec. 16.
Midland Trail
Ayden Simms 3, John Paul Morrison 7, Eli Campbell 13, T.C. Perry 6, Cade Kincaid 2, Cody Harrell 9, Bo Persinger 2
Meadow Bridge
Conner Mullins 8, Seaton Mullins 11, Caidan Connor 6, Rian Cooper 7, Jaden Gladwell 8, Dustin Adkins 6, Dakota Hayes 2
MT: 15 11 7 9 — 42
MB: 14 11 12 10 — 47
Three-point goals — MT: 2 (Morrison, Harrell); MB: 3 (C. Mullins, Cooper, Gladwell). Fouled out — MT: Perry.