Sunday, July 4
Fairview Free Will Baptist Church, special speaker, Wayne Peters; 11 a.m.; everyone is invited.
Abraham Freewill Baptist Church, 659 Bragg Rd., Bragg; starts revival today; 7:30 p.m. nightly; speaker, Timmy Bennett of South Carolina.
Rhodell Revival Center, 7115 Coal City Rd., Rhodell; speaker, Pastor Stephen Walls Sr. of Man, WV; 6 p.m.
Friday, July 16
Rhodell Revival Center, 7115 Coal City Rd., Rhodell; 2nd Annual Women’s Conference; today, speakers, Apostle Robin Davis of Gallagher, WV and Evangelist Karen Hairston of Fayetteville; 7 p.m.; Saturday’s speakers, Pastor Taletha Reed Assistant Pastor and Prophetess Tara Thompson and keynote speaker, Evangelist Cindy Gilliam of Westminister, SC; 6 p.m.; dinner following service on Friday and Saturday; Sunday, July 18th service will be at noon and 6 p.m.; speaker, Evangelist Cindy Gilliam of Westminister, SC; for more information or transportation call 681-207-6084.