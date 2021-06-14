Charleston Catholic 11, James Monroe 1, 5 innings
charleston — Charleston Catholic scored seven runs in the fifth inning to invoke the mercy rule in an 11-1 win over James Monroe in the first game of the Class A Region 3 championship series Monday.
Jacob Hufford got the win for the Irish. He tossed a three-hitter and struck out seven over five innings.
Thomas Rennie drove in three runs for Charleston Catholic (23-8). The Irish had 13 hits, 12 of them singles.
Jeff Jones doubled and drove in a run for the Mavericks (16-9).
Game 2 will be today at 6 p.m. in Lindside. If James Monroe wins, Charleston Catholic would host a decisive Game 3 on Wednesday.
JM (23-8) 000 10 — 1 3 2
CC (16-9) 102 17 — 11 13 2
Pitching — JM: Hazelwood and Ridgeway; CC: Hufford and Tawney; WP: Hufford; LP: Hazelwood. Hitting — JM: Hale 1-2, Witt 1-2 (2b), Jones 1-2 (2b, rbi), Livley (run); CC: Hufford 2-2 (rbi), Armstrong 2-2 (rbi), Rennie 2-3 (3 rbi), Ferrell 1-3 (rbi), Tawney 1-3 (2 rbi), Reynolds 1-2 (rbi), Morris 2-2 (2b), McGinley 2-3 (2 rbi).