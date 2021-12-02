Sunday, Dec. 5
Beckley Community United Methodist Church, 217 S. Heber St., Beckley; an evening of Christmas music; 6 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 12
Sophia United Methodist Church, corner of Scout Street and W.Va. 16, Sophia; an evening of Christmas music; 6 p.m.
The Fayetteville Community Chorus is having its holiday concert, entitled “We Need A Little Christmas — Hope, Peace, Joy and Love” at 3 p.m., at the Memorial Building in Fayetteville.
Monday, Dec. 13
Sweet Home Free Will Baptist Church, Maben; revival Dec. 13 through Dec. 17; speaker, Rev. David Cook; 7 p.m. nightly.Thursday, Dec. 16
Beckley Community United Methodist Church, 217 S. Heber St., Beckley; Longest Night service; quiet reflection and service of healing for those who are grieving or separated from loved ones; 7 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 19
Mabscott United Methodist Church, 412 Whitestick St., Mabscott; “Angels Among Us” Christmas play; joyous evening of singing and fellowship; light refreshments afterward; 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 24
Beckley Community United Methodist Church, 217 S. Heber St., Beckley; Raleigh Shared Ministries Christmas Eve service; music, scripture, candlelight, communion; child care available; 7 p.m.