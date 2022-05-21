Vacation Bible School
June 6-11: New Live Baptist Church, 935 Hinton Rd., White Oak; 6 to 8:30 p.m.; games, food, crafts and fun; admission is a non-perishable food for our Food Pantry; everyone is welcome; call 304-252-4687.
Saturday, May 21
Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; Whiting Fish Dinner, $8, BBQ Rib dinner, $10, Fried Wing Ding dinner, $8 and hot dog with the works, $1. For delivery or order call 304-890-3561.
June 6
Bradley Freewill Baptist Youth Camp, Appalachian Heights Road; June 6-10th; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; contact Nathan James at 304-207-2272 for more information.