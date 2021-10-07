Saturday, Oct. 9
Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; Whiting Fish dinner with green beans, potato salad, dessert and drink, $8; BBQ Rib dinner with baked bean, potato salad, dessert, drink, $10; hot dogs, all the fixings, $1; for delivery or orders call Pastor Randy Anderson at 304-890-3561.
Sunday, Oct. 17
Hollywood Missionary Baptist Church, 155 Luray St., MacArthur; fall revival now through Oct. 20; Sunday’s speaker, Brother Andrew Bailey, music to be announced; Monday’s speaker and music, Brother Rick Lilly; Tuesday’s speaker, Brother Curtis England with music by Katie Lawrence; Wednesday’s speaker, Brother Derek Sesco and music by Debbie Graham;
Saturday, Oct. 23
Sewell Valley Baptist Church, James River Kanawha Tpk., Rainelle, concert featuring The Tribute Quartet; 7 p.m.; for more information call 304-438-5633.
Friday, Oct. 29
Oak Hill Church of God of Prophecy, 1 Patrick St., Oak Hill; two day conference; Friday and Saturday; speaker, Evangelist Randy Lewis; 7 p.m. both nights.