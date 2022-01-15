Today, Saturday, Jan. 15
Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; Whiting fish dinner with green beans, potato salad, dessert, drink, chicken wing dings, baked beans, potato salad, dessert and drink or hot dogs with mustard, catsup, onion, chili, laws for $1. For delivery call Pastor Randy Anderson at 304-890-3561.
Monday, Feb. 7
Oak Hill Church of the Nazarene, 3221 East Main St., Oak Hill; GriefShare meetings; special help seminar and support group for those experiencing grief and loss; meetings every Monday (starting Feb. 7); 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for more information and cost of workbook call the church at 304-469-2904.