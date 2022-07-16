VBS
July 17-22: Bradley Freewill Baptist Church, Bradley; Monumental VBS classes for ages 2 through grade 6; 5:45 to 8:45 p.m.; dinner served for parents and children at 5:45 p.m.
July 25 – July 29 - Vacation Bible School – theme Jerusalem Market Place – at the Oak Hill Church of the Nazarene at 3221 Main Street, East Oak Hill from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For more info call 04-469-9204.
July 25-29 - VBS- Daniels Missionary Baptist Church, 152 C&O Dam Rd., Daniels; theme “On The Case”; ages 3-11; 6 to 8:30 p.m.; Bible lessons, games, crafts, snacks, and music. Register online at dmbcwv.org/vbd or by calling 304-253-2833.
Saturday, July 16
Canceled - Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; dinners and hot dogs. For more information call 304-890-3561.
Sunday, July 17
All area Catholic picnic; sponsored by Greenbrier Valley Knights of Columbus; 2 pm., SHelter No. 1 at Greenbrier State Forest, south of I-64 Caldwell/White Sulphur Springs Exit; hamburger, hot dogs and all the fixings, paper products, plastic ware and drinks are provided; visitors may bring a covered dish to share. Call 304-536-1813 or 304-645-1373.
Friday, July 22
Mt. Olivet Camp, 2298 Madams Creek Rd., Hinton; Camp meeting, July 22-29; speaker speaker, Tom Lorimer; concert on Tuesday, featuring Adoration.
Tuesday, July 26
Mt. Olivet Camp, 2298 Madams Creek Rd., Hinton; concert by Adoration Mixed Trio; for more information call 304-673-8023
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.