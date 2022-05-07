Saturday, May 7
The Son Rocks Worship Center, 101 Mockingbird Lane, Scarbro; Camp Fundraiser “Dessert Auction and Gospel Sing”; 6:30 p.m.
The Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; will not be selling dinners today.
Wednesday, May 11
The Ministry Place, 221 Temple St., Hinton; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Women’s Health meeting and luncheon; sponsored by Unicare Health Plan of WV; topic is Women’s Health Education; guest speakers, medical professionals, door prizes and gifts.
June 6
Bradley Freewill Baptist Youth Camp, Appalachian Heights Road; June 6-10th; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; contact Nathan James at 304-207-2272 for more information.