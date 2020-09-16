Employees from Empire Salvage of Princeton continued the demolition Tuesday of two Beckley Main Street structures — the Walton Bonding building and the New Taylor & Associates building — which were damaged on June 24 when the roof of the Walton building fell at about 3 a.m. because of a structural flaw, city officials said. In the process, debris from the Walton building caused irreparable damage to the adjoining New building and also damaged the Jan-Care and Wells Fargo structures. Empire’s demolition efforts were halted briefly in mid-August amidst fears of potential damage to a third building. According to Empire Salvage foreman Gary Lusk, employees are now working on taking down the two buildings on a floor-by-floor approach by hand, in order to preserve the structural integrity of adjacent property. Lusk said he is unsure of a projected completion date. A portion of Main Street between South Fayette and North Kanawha streets has been closed to pedestrians and traffic since the June 24 incident.
Click here for story
LATEST PHOTOS
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Joseph Franklin Graham, 95 years old, born on September 9, 1925 in New Castle, DE, long-time resident of Bluefield, WV and most recently a resident of Beckley, WV, was reunited with the love of his life Kitty September 9, 2020. Joe as he was affectionately known by those that knew and loved …