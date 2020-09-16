Employees from Empire Salvage of Princeton continued the demolition Tuesday of two Beckley Main Street structures — the Walton Bonding building and the New Taylor & Associates building — which were damaged on June 24 when the roof of the Walton building fell at about 3 a.m. because of a structural flaw, city officials said. In the process, debris from the Walton building caused irreparable damage to the adjoining New building and also damaged the Jan-Care and Wells Fargo structures. Empire’s demolition efforts were halted briefly in mid-August amidst fears of potential damage to a third building. According to Empire Salvage foreman Gary Lusk, employees are now working on taking down the two buildings on a floor-by-floor approach by hand, in order to preserve the structural integrity of adjacent property. Lusk said he is unsure of a projected completion date. A portion of Main Street between South Fayette and North Kanawha streets has been closed to pedestrians and traffic since the June 24 incident.

