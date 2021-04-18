Late Friday
Shady Spring 12, Oak Hill 1
oak hill — Olivia Barnett went 3-for-3 at the plate Friday, hitting a home run and a double to drive in four runs as Shady Spring defeated Oak Hill 12-1 on the road.
Brooke Presley added three hits for the Lady Tigers while Paige Maynard struck out five ad hit two doubles of her own.
Shady improves to 3-0 and will host Bluefield Monday at 5:30
SS: 714 0xx x — 12 14 0
OH: 100 0xx x — 1 2 3
Pitching — Paige Maynard and Kaylee Waddell; OH: M. Ferris (1), A. Johnson and A. Johnson WP: Maynard, LP: Ferris. Hitting — SS: Brooke Pressley 3-4 (RBI), Alyssa Lilly 2-3 (RBI), Olivia Barnett 3-3 (2B, HR, 4 RBI), Paige Maynard 2-3 (2 2B, RBI), Ashley Furrugi 2-3 (2B, RBI), atalie Adams 1-2 (RBI), Kaylee Waddell 1-3; OH: K. Pelkey 1-2 (2B), H. Byars 1-2.