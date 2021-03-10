Shady Spring 83, PikeView 46
Class AAA No. 2 Shady Spring turned up the defense in its home opener, coming away with 32 steals and an 83-46 win over sectional rival PikeView Tuesday.
Despite the lopsided final, the game was tied at the half before the Tigers pulled away with a 28-3 third-quarter run. It was powered by 11 points from senior Todd Duncan.
Twin sophomores Braden and Cole Chapman each scored 21 for Shady, while Duncan finished with 14 and Cameron Manns 11. Duncan recorded six of the Tigers’ 32 steals, with Cole adding five and Braden four.
For PikeView, Jake Coalson and Dylan Blake had 16 and 15 points, respectively.
Shady will travel to Mount View today.
PikeView (1-2)
Gage Damewood 3, Kobey Taylor-Williams 5, Jake Coalson 16, Dylan Blake 15, Kameron Lawson 7
Shady Spring (2-0)
Todd Duncan 14, Cole Chapman 21, Braden Chapman 21, Jaedan Holstein 3, Sam Jordan 7, Cameron Manns 11, Ammar Maxwell 4, Jacob Meadows 2
PV: 7 24 3 12 — 46
SS: 15 16 28 24 — 83
3-point goals — PV: 3 (Taylor-Williams, Lawson 2); SS: 12 (Duncan 4, C. Chapman 3, B. Chapman 4, Manns). Fouled out — none