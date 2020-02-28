Summers County 62, Montcalm 25
hinton — Summers County advanced to the Class A Region 3, Section 2 championship game with a 62-25 win over Montcalm Thursday in Hinton.
The Lady Bobcats got a game-high 23 points from junior point guard Taylor Isaac who also had 10 steals. Teammate Gavin Pivont added 14 points in the win.
Summers County will host Greenbrier West in the sectional championship today at 7 p.m.
Montcalm
Olivia Alexander 4, McKenzie Crews 6, Haley Hodges 5, Megan Lester 7, Katelyn Williams 2
Summers County
Taylor Isaac 23, Gavin Pivont 14, Riley Richmond 2, Maggie Stover 2, Cheyanne Graham 6, Sullivan Pivont 2, Skylar Angell 3, Marlee Meador 2, Liv Meador 6, Jessica ward 2
M: 2 8 8 6 — 25
SC: 16 23 13 10 — 62
3-point goals — M: 2 (Alexander 1, Lester 1); SC: 7 (Isaac 3, Pivont 3, Angell 1). Fouled Out — None.