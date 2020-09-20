Liberty 59,
Montcalm 27
Before the season began, Liberty head coach Mark Workman said the Raiders’ goal on offense would be to score fast and score often.
That held true Friday, as the Raiders scored 40 points on senior night, rolling to a 59-27 win over Montcalm in their home opener.
The only thing that could slow the Raiders down was themselves.
After opening the game with an incompletion, Liberty scored on the next play on a 49-yard rush from Ryan Simms. Simms finished the following drive with another score — this one from a yard out and the avalanche just kept rolling.
Rushing scores from Isaac Atkins, Logan Dodrill, Dustin Workman and Peyton Pettry accounted for the other four touchdowns the Raiders produced.
Meanwhile the Montcalm offense struggled pick up a first down and compounded its mistakes when Pettry added another score, returning an interception 45 yards for a touchdown to open the second quarter, making it 46-0.
Montcalm found paydirt on the next drive when Luke Nunn connected with Christian Hudgins for a 73-yard strike but the lead was already insurmountable.
Liberty moves to 3-0 for the second straight year and will host another 3-0 next week when Clay County comes to town.
M: 0 13 8 6 — 27
L: 40 19 0 0 — 59
Scoring plays
First quarter
L: Simms 49 rush (Dodrill PAT); 11:41
L: Simms 1 rush (Dodrill PAT); 8:27
L: Atkins 11 rush (Dodrill PAT); 7:27
L: Dodrill 41 rush (PAT fails); 6:23
L: Workman 30 rush (Dodrill PAT); 4:56
L: Pettry 10 rush (PAT fails); :53
Second quarter
L: Pettry 45 yard interception return (PAT fails); 11:46
M: Hudgins 73-yard pass from Nunn (PAT Fink); 11:23
M: Hudgins 4 rush (PAT fails); 6:57
L: Simms 42 rush (PAT Dodrill); 5:47
M: Nichols 22 rush (PAT fails); 2:53
Third quarter
M: Safety
M: Nunn 2 rush (PAT fails); 1:37
Fourth quarter
M: Pigg 8-yard pass from Nunn (PAT fails); 6:09
Individual statistics
Rushing — M: Robertson 3-5, Nunn 11-66, Hudgins 8-10, Havens 2-0, Pigg 1-3, Nichols 2-12; L: Simms 3-92, Workman 2-35, Dodrill 2-64, Atkins 2-33, Burnette 2-1, Bradford 1-6, Pettry 2-15, Williams 4-11, Simms 1-(minus-4); D. Williams 1-(minus-5).
Passing — M: Nunn 10-21-184-1; L: Atkins 1-3-17
Receiving — M: Hudgins 2-69, Belcher 3-81, Nichols 2-25, Thomason 1-(minus-2), Pigg 1-8; L: Howell 1-17
Bluefield 48,
Woodrow Wilson 2
Carson Deeb passed for four touchdowns and ran for another to lead Bluefield to a 48-2 victory over Woodrow Wilson Friday at Van Meter Stadium.
Deeb completed 11 of 15 passes for 215 yards and did not throw an interception.
The Beavers (2-0) scored on all six of their first-half possessions to take a 48-0 lead. They turned three straight Woodrow turnovers into 21 points.
Deeb also scored on a 2-yard run on the Beavers’ second drive.
Dwight Fuller recovered a fumble 25 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.
The second half was played under eight-minute quarters, with a rolling clock in the fourth.
Woodrow avoided the shutout when a Bluefield snap was downed in the end zone with 4:56 left to play.
Devin Jett had an interception and Christian Burks had a fumble recovery for the Flying Eagles (0-3).
B (2-0) 28 20 0 0 — 48
WW (0-3) 0 0 0 2 — 2
First quarter
B: Ryker Brown 7 pass from Carson Deeb (Jackson Wills kick), 7:44.
B: Deeb 2 run (Wills kick), 4:28.
B: Dwight Fuller 25 fumble return (Wills kick), 3:28.
B: Brandon Wiley 52 pass from Deeb (Wills kick), 2:18.
Second quarter
B: Jacorian Green 65 pass from Deeb (Wills kick), 10:08.
B: Green 18 pass from Deeb (kick failed), 5:13.
B: Chance Johnson 36 pass from Brown (Wills kick), :17.
Fourth quarter
WW: Safety, bad snap downed in end zone, 4:56.
Greenbrier West 40,
Pendleton County 20
charmco — Leading 22-14, Greenbrier West scored three straight touchdowns to pull away and defeat Pendleton County 40-20 Friday night in Charmco.
Noah Brown led the way for the Cavaliers, rushing 22 times for 106 yards and a touchdown but he wasn’t alone. Cole McClung found the end zone on three of his eight carries, compiling 45 yards while Kaiden Pack added 57 yards and a touchdown.
Pack also excelled as a passer, completing five passes for 85 yards and touchdown, finding Kyle Holiday for a 44-yard score through the air. Pack also picked up an interception on defense while Cole McClung, Joey Terry and Hunter Starkey each added a sack.
Pendleton County quarterback Isaiah Gardner proved a challenge for the Cavaliers, completing eight passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 54 yards and another score on the ground.
Greenbrier West improves to 3-0 on the year and is currently scheduled to play at Webster County next week.
Scoring plays
GW: Cole McClung 6 rush (Conversion fails)
PC: Isaiah Gardner 4-yard pass to Braeden Mcclanahan (Kick fails)
GW: Noah Brown 3 rush (Brown rush)
GW: Kaiden Pack 44-yard pass to Kyle Holliday (Pack PAT)
PC: Isaiah Gardner 61-yard pass to McClanahan (Mitchell rush)
GW: Cole McClung 9 rush (conversion fails)
GW: Kaiden Pack 8 rush (Pack PAT)
GW: Cole McClung 11 rush (PAT fails)
PC: Isaiah Gardner 4 rush (PAT fails)
Individual statistics
Rushing — PC: Gardner 18-54, Dunkle 8-24, Ryan Mitchell 2-10; GW: 22-106, Kaiden Pack 14-57, Cole McClung 8-45, Levi Weikle 11-55, Kadin Parker 1-(minus-2).
Passing — Gardner 8-14-124-2-1, McClanahan 1-1-34-0-0; GW: Pack 5-8-85-1-1.
Receiving — PC: McClanahan 6-98, Mitchell 2-49, Armentrout 1-11, Dunkle 1-0; GW: Holiday 2-50, Vaughn 2-26, Levi Weikle 1-9.
Summers County 21, Mount View 0
hinton — A senior-laden Summers County football team averaged better than 7 yards per rush on Friday night and avoided big plays to claim a 21-0 victory over the speedy Mount View Golden Knights.
The Bobcats’ seniors were honored before the game, and they did not disappoint the home fans after the opening whistle.
All the points, with the exception of a third-quarter touchdown, came from seniors. Markis Crawford a five-minute, 90-yard drive with a 3-yard scoring run for the first points on the board, and Logan Fox added the point-after kick.
The final TD was a 40-yard run by Landon Richmond, and Crawford wrapped up the scoring with a two-point conversion.
In between, sophomore Andre Merriam-Harshaw authored a 12-yard touchdown dash to end a march that took seven minutes off the second-half clock.
The Bobcats (2-1) produced 314 yards of offense, 289 of those on the ground. Mount View (0-2) had 62 rushing yards and 60 yards passing.
Mount View returns home to host the first varsity football game at its brand new field adjacent to the high school near Welch next Friday.
Summers County will look to win its third straight contest this Friday, with Midland Trail on the schedule to host the game.
MV 0 0 0 0 — 0
SC 7 0 6 8 — 21
First Quarter
SC — Markis Crawford 3 run (Logan Fox kick), 3:24
Third Quarter
SC — Andre Merriam-Harshaw 12 run (kick blocked), 2:13
Fourth Quarter
SC — Landon Richmond 40 run (Crawford run), 11:18
Lincoln 26,
Nicholas County 22
shinnston — Brayden Short put Nicholas County ahead with a 19-yard field goal with two seconds remaining, but Zach Snyder returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown to give Lincoln a 26-22 win Friday night.
The loss ruined a good night for Grizzlies quarterback Jordan McKinney, who ran for 94 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. He also completed 9 of 15 passes for 150 yards.
Jacob Williams finished with 70 yards rushing and a TD.
Nicholas (1-2) is scheduled to visit Keyser next Friday.
NC (1-2) 0 6 13 3 — 22
L 10 3 0 13 — 26
First quarter
L: Luke Wentz 22 FG, 5:19.
L: Corey Prunty 21 pass from David Tate (Wentz kick), 9:59.
Second quarter
NC: Jordan McKinney 3 run (kick failed), 7:42.
L: Wentz 24 FG, :13.
Third quarter
NC: McKinney 24 run (kick failed), 11:04.
NC: Jacob Williams 12 run (Brayden Short kick), :28.
Fourth quarter
L: Levi Moore 47 run (Wentz kick), 9:18.
NC: Short 19 FG, :02.
NC: Zach Snyder 90 kickoff return, :00.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — NC: McKinney 15-94, Williams 14-70, Kaleb Clark 4-14, Garrett Kesterson 1-(-2); L: Moore 16-130, Antwan Hilliard 11-104, Tate 7-25, Jayce Brooks 1-14.
Passing — NC: McKinney 9-15-0-150; L: Tate 16-24-0-159.
Receiving — NC: Kesterson 6-89, Jeffrey Girod 2-51, Williams 1-10; L: Prunty 10-78, Snyder 3-63, John Lopez 3-18.
Greenbrier East 56,
Wyoming East 0
fairlea — Quarterback Monquelle Davis ran for two touchdowns and Greenbrier East defeated Wyoming East 56-0 on Friday.
Colby Piner ran eight times for 93 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown. The Spartans also scored two defensive touchdowns — a 2-yard fumble return by Garrett Bennett and a 90-yard pick-six by Davy Vance.
Caleb Bower had 78 yards on eight carries for the Warriors (0-3).
Greenbrier East (2-1) is scheduled to visit Buckhannon-Upshur next Friday. Wyoming East will visit rival Westside on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
WE (0-3) 0 0 0 0 — 0
GE (2-1) 14 28 14 0 — 56
First quarter
GE: Monquelle Davis 16 run (Noah Dotson kick), 9:34.
GE: Colby Piner 15 run (Dotson kick), 7:27.
Second quarter
GE: Nate Baker 7 run (Dotson kick), 10:54.
GE: Davis 16 run (Dotson kick), 5:30.
GE: Garrett Bennent 2 fumble recovery (Dotson kick), 4:30.
GE: Christian McNeely 1 run (Dotson kick), 1:52.
Third quarter
GE: Levi Wagner 75 run (Dotson kick), 5:30.
GE: Davy Vance 90 interception return (Dotson kick), :28.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — WE: Caleb Bower 22-78, Chandler Johnson 4-5, Chase Griffith 1-0, Jackson Danielson 7-(-42); GE: Piner 8-93, Wagner 1-75, Quentin Wilson 5-45, Davis 4-44, Kaiden Huffman 2-24, Ian Cline 2-21, Baker 2-14, Gavin Bennett 1-12, McNeely 1-1.
Passing — WE: Danielson 1-9-2-8, Griffith 1-5-1-10; GE: Davis 3-6-0-25, Baker 0-1-0-0.
Receiving — WE: Mason Houck 1-10, Johnson 1-8; GE: McNeely 1-18, Bryson Ormsbee 1-7, Baker 1-0.
Independence 56,
Shady Spring 8
Following two lopsided wins to start the season, Independence head coach John H. Lilly was curious to see how his young football team would respond to the challenge of playing its first road game of the season against county rival Shady Spring.
Whatever apprehensions the veteran coach may have had going into Friday night’s showdown at H.B. Thomas Field were quickly put to rest on the heels of all-state running back Atticus Goodson.
Before the horn sounded to end the third quarter, Goodson had rushed for over 300 yards on 21 carries and had found the end zone six times in a 56-8 victory over the Tigers.
After the Patriots defense forced a quick three-and-out, Goodson rambled 58 yards nearly untouched for a touchdown before a minute had gone off the clock.
As the quarter progressed, field position became a losing battle for the Tigers thanks to the stout play of the Indy defense.
Giving the ball back to its offense two series later at the Shady 42-yard line, Indy marched to paydirt in seven plays, culminating on Goodson’s 4-yard touchdown run.
A failed fake punt gave Independence another golden opportunity again just 42 yards from the Tigers’ goal line.
However, after an offensive pass interference call, the Patriots faced third-and-21 at the Tigers 41.
That was when quarterback Isaiah Duncan found Cyrus Goodson splitting the defenders just inside the hash marks for a backbreaking touchdown pass.
Cameron Manns gave the Tigers some life when he scored on a 3-yard quarterback sneak just before the half to cut the Indy lead to 28-8 at the break.
The hope was short-lived, however.
After three first-half touchdowns, Goodson applied the knockout blow on the first play of the second half when he burst through the Shady defense for a 65-yard touchdown. Goodson would score two more before the third quarter ended.
I: 14 14 28 0 — 56
SS: 0 8 0 0 — 8
First quarter
I: Atticus Goodson 58 run (Colton Blackburn kick)
I: A. Goodson 4 run (Blackburn kick)
Second quarter
I: Cyrus Goodson 41 pass from Isaiah Duncan (Blackburn kick)
I: A. Goodson 17 run (Blackburn kick)
SS: Cameron Manns 3 run (Adam Richmond rush)
Third quarter
I: A. Goodson 65 run (Blackburn kick)
I: A. Goodson 43 run (Blackburn kick)
I: A. Goodson 3 run (Blackburn kick)
I: Cohen Miller 5 run (Blackburn kick)
Team Stats
Rushing: (I)Atticus Goodson 21-301, Judah Price 7-40, Isaiah Duncan 2-11, Cohen Miller 4-27, Colton Miller 3-12, Logan Phalin 1-10 ;(SS)Tylr Mackey 1 (-5), Cameron Manns 7-2, Bryson Pinardo 8-21, James Sellards 14-48, Jared Lilly 1-(-9), Jacob Showalter 1-(-1)
Passing: (I)Duncan 5-6-0-119;(SS)Manns 7-14-0-67, Lilly 2-6-0-2
Receiving: (I)Cyrus Goodson 2-52, Price 1-37, A. Goodson 2-30 ;(SS)Pinardo 1-18, Xavier Collins 1-5, Hayden Johnson 1-6, Christian Spolarich 1-7, Showalter 2 22, Adam Richmond 3-11